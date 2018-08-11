An Irish tourist is under police guard in a Spanish hospital after he tried to escape from the facility while partially dressed.

Bare cheek of it as Irish tourist goes on the run from police

Officers arrested the 28-year-old Dubliner in the early hours of yesterday in the Ibiza party resort of San Antonio after a police chase which ended with him injuring himself after falling on rocks. The man had been acting menacingly and was brandishing two knives.

Hours later he tried to flee Can Misses Hospital after jumping out of his bed in A&E and running away with just his hospital gown on.

Extraordinary footage published by local paper 'Periodico de Ibiza' showed him sprinting along the street with his bare backside showing under his open gown as hospital workers gave chase.

He knocked down a security guard and a nursing assistant in his bid to get away.

The tourist, who is believed to have been high on drink and drugs when he was arrested, was intercepted and taken back to hospital.

Hospital sources confirmed the unnamed holidaymaker was from Dublin.

Footage of his bizarre attempted escape, at around 11am on Thursday, showed several men and women running down a busy road after him.

One woman in a nurse's uniform could be heard shouting, "Hey, wait, wait", as he ran.

Subsequent footage showed him laid on the road surrounded by several people pinning him down, his backside exposed to passing motorists. Hospital sources confirmed three staff had been knocked down as he tried to flee.

One said: "He didn't attack them but knocked them over as he started running and decided he wasn't going to stop whatever was in his way.

"He had been brought to hospital overnight following an incident in San Antonio and Civil Guard officers were waiting to arrest him once he was given the all-clear by A&E.

"His behaviour was indicative of someone who had been taking drugs. He is currently back in A&E and we expect him to be formally detained by the Civil Guard once he is well enough to leave hospital.

"He was a potential security risk to himself and others and needed to be questioned over the San Antonio incident which was why he had to be caught and brought back to hospital after his attempted escape.

"He also suffered injuries before he was held by police, although they were not serious."

