Barcelona police arrest ‘drunken’ man after Irish festivalgoer sexually assaulted

POLICE in Barcelona have arrested a ‘drunken’ festival-goer accused of indecently assaulting a woman who is understood to be Irish.

Detectives have confirmed a man was detained in the early hours of yesterday morning at the Primavera Sound Festival, which started on Monday and is due to end tomorrow.

Barcelona-based news website Metropoli is reporting the alleged victim is an Irish national who was attending the event.

A spokesman for the regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force said: “I can confirm a man was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on suspicion of sexual assault.

“He was released after questioning pending a court citation.”

The spokesman was not able to confirm local reports about the woman’s nationality.

Separately, a Scottish tourist died after being hit by a tram on the opening night of Primavera Sound, when The Pet Shop Boys performed.

The incident occurred near to the Diagonal Mar retail centre in Barcelona and close to the Parc del Forum where the music festival is taking place.