The makers of Barbie dolls are to sell a version that looks as if it has the skin condition vitiligo and another with no hair, in an effort to increase the diversity of the range.

Barbie thinks outside the box with bald, amputee and skin-issue range

Mattel said it wants to provide a "multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion" and "represent global diversity and inclusivity".

The company added that the doll with no hair is "reflective of hair trends seen from catwalk to the sidewalk".

"If a girl is experiencing hair loss for any reason, she can see herself reflected in the line.

