Banks should make it easier to switch back mortgages bought by non-banks after crash –Finance Minister

Finance Minister Michael McGrath has said the country’s main banks should make it easier for customers to switch back to them if their mortgages were bought by non-lending financial institutions after the property crash.

Speaking at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting, Mr McGrath said there is an “obligation” on the pillar banks, which were bailed out by the taxpayer, to make it easier for lenders to switch back or they should consider buying back mortgages.

“He said the banks should consider making it easier for borrowers to switch back to them or they could buy back some mortgages from the non-bank lenders,” a source said.

The issue of rising mortgage interest rates and non-bank lenders was brought up at the party meeting and Mr McGrath said he “fully understood the pressure recent ECB rate hikes placed on mortgage holders”.

The minister said he met with retail banks and some of the non-bank lenders recently. He said he was aware the Oireachtas Finance Committee invited the non-bank lenders in and he said he has encouraged them to attend.

He also told party members he had asked the main banks to come up with solutions to the situation some customers of non-banks find themselves in.

A source said Mr McGrath said “this is a legacy of the financial crisis and there is an obligation on the mainstream lenders to play their part in finding a solution”.

“In terms of the Central Bank’s role on the issue, he told the meeting he has asked the Central Bank to assess whether the underlying funding model for the non-bank sector warrants the high rates they are charging some customers,” a source said.

“He said he believes that there should be a distinct code of conduct on mortgage switching and that he had suggested to the Central Bank that they should establish such a code,” a source added.

Separately, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that retailers should pass on food price cuts to customers,

Mr Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party if the input costs of retailers come down, so should their prices.

It comes as four supermarkets have said they are cutting the price of milk and two supermarkets announced today they are cutting the price of own brand butter by 40c.

Junior enterprise Minister Neale Richmond will now bring forward the next meeting of the retail forum “as soon as possible”.

The meeting will aim to ensure price cuts are passed on to consumers hard pressed by cost of living.

Inflation has peaked at 10pc and is currently at 6pc but it may average out to 5pc this year, the meeting heard.

The option of Government implementing price controls was dismissed at the meeting as TDs and Senators heard they can lead to supply shortages.

Meanwhile, a total of 250 Irish citizens have been evacuated from Sudan as of tonight.

The Emergency Civil Assistance from the Department of Foreign Affairs have been overseeing the evacuations, Tánaiste Micheál Martin told colleagues.