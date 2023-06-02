Bankrupt dentist accused of shoddy work and dishonesty in Northern Ireland now working in Republic
Stephen Gordon
This is the specialist dentist who has been ordered to work under tight restrictions and supervision over his allegedly shoddy work in Northern Ireland.
Latest Irish News
Bankrupt dentist accused of shoddy work and dishonesty in Northern Ireland now working in Republic
Man (48) arrested after taxi driver’s ‘gun threat’ to passenger
Dublin Airport parking now completely sold out as 425,000 passengers expected to travel over June Bank Holiday weekend
Irish Rail advises train passengers to pre-book ahead of busy June Bank Holiday Weekend
‘We’re paying to be poisoned’: Council tenants in Dublin’s Ballymun speak about living with the smell of sewage, mould, leaks and broken boilers for years
Ban on use of nursing homes to house refugees lifted but operators face two-year wait to exit market
Son obstructed garda as she tried to arrest his father
Drug dealer caught with cocaine was in throes of addiction
Tougher emissions cuts loom as new report says climate actions fall ‘well short’ of target
Bank holiday tourism boom as families flock to the coast to savour sun
Top Stories
Can I tell my wife her pandemic weight gain is impacting our sex life without hurting her?
Live in a fantasy mansion for less than €700k
Ban on use of nursing homes to house refugees lifted but operators face two-year wait to exit market
The Indo Daily: Great Pretender or White House contender? Ron DeSantis and his US presidential bid
Latest NewsMore
Bankrupt dentist accused of shoddy work and dishonesty in Northern Ireland now working in Republic
William and Kate celebrate wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia
Angus Woods: IFA Presidential Election revamp is needed to eradicate big-county advantage
Richard Hackett: Schemes would be dead in the water without advisors
World Drowning Prevention Day | Do One Thing
Finola Meredith: Banning Hitler’s items will only make them more desirable
Dundalk’s Hayden Muller reflects on ‘massive’ learning curve after arriving at Oriel
Water Safety: How to stay afloat and prepare for seaside emergencies
Man (48) arrested after taxi driver’s ‘gun threat’ to passenger