Bank targeted for second time in attempted ATM theft

A county Louth bank has been targeted for the second time in weeks by criminals using a digger to rip an ATM from the wall.

The Bank of Ireland in Dunleer was targeted in the early hours of this morning, resulting in extensive damage to the property on the Main Street of the town.

It was previously the site of a similar attack at the end of last November.

This morning's robbery resulted in major damage to the bank, but the robbery was thwarted by members of the Garda Armed Support Unit who were patrolling the area at the time of the robbery at 4.30am.

“Members patrolling the area at the time managed to intercept the attempted theft and a pursuit ensued onto the N1 in which the culprits made their way over the border,” said a garda spokesman.

“The PSNI are assisting An Garda Síochána in their searches,” he added.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Main Street in Dunleer remained closed this morning as gardai prepared to carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

The digger used to pull the ATM from the wall was still blocking the road with its arm facing the bank.

The ATM could be seen in the demolished debris on the street in front of the bank.

Gardai could be seen carrying out searches on the street also.

In the previous attempt the crime gang succeeded in tearing the ATM from the bank but failed to remove it from the scene.

Online Editors