Bank ordered to pay €66,000 plus interest to child’s bank account

A bank has been ordered to reimburse €66,000 plus interest to a child’s bank account following a complaint last year to the financial services watchdog.

The child, referred to as ‘Daisy’ was only three months old when her parents opened a junior bank account on her behalf, according to the latest legally binding decisions published today by the

The Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO) .

“The account was used by her parents as the recipient account for monthly child benefit payments. Her father was authorised to make withdrawals from the account until she reached seven years of age, at which point Daisy was to become the signatory. However, after Daisy reached seven years of age, her father continued to make withdrawals from the account until virtually all of the money

was withdrawn,” the report stated.

"The account appeared to have been operated by Daisy’s father as if it were his own,” it noted, adding that by the time Daisy turned seven years old, approximately €66,0000 had been withdrawn from the account by her father.

She was unaware of the account’s existence and stated she did not consent to her father withdrawing the funds, noting she never benefitted from the funds being withdrawn.

The unnamed bank did not "proactively seek a specimen signature,

stating the original signing authority on the account remained in place.

The bank stated that Daisy’s father had advised it that the money was managed by him and was being used for the benefit of the family.”

However, Ombudsman Ger Deering said “ it was entirely unclear as to how the bank formed his opinion” but said it was irrelevant as the girl’s parents opted that withdrawals from the account could only be made with Daisy’s signature after her seventh birthday.

"The Ombudsman took the view that there was no valid signing authority on the account once Daisy turned seven; that her father’s withdrawals did not meet the required mandate on the account, and were therefore wrongfully permitted,” the report read.

He then ordered the bank to reimburse all of the withdrawals made as well as interest that would have accrued had the withdrawals not be made.

