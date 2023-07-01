Bank of Ireland opens 91 branches this morning, as online services restored

Bank of Ireland has apologised for the disruption. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Bank of Ireland (BOI) will open 91 branches nationwide this morning to supports customers impacted by yesterday’s online services outage.

Account holders took to social media yesterday morning, complaining that they could not use either the bank’s app or online services.

BOI said the systems came back online yesterday evening and branches stayed open late to assist affected customers.

The bank said it has also drafted in extra customer service staff to deal phone queries today.

“We are extremely sorry that online services were disrupted yesterday. These services returned around 5.30 yesterday and are operating normally,” a spokesperson for the Bank said.

"To provide enhanced advice and support to any customers who may need it we have taken a number of additional steps this weekend. We have increased the number of colleagues available to serve customers over the phone and will also open more than 90 of our branches today (Saturday 1 July) from 10am and 2pm. The full list of these branches is on bankofireland.com.”

It comes as yesterday some employers reported not being able to pay staff ahead of the weekend.

Some account holders demanded the bank compensates them for being unable to use their app or online banking.

Customers of the bank took to social media to express frustration at the issue, and also complain about the bank’s communication strategy.

One customer said on Twitter: “The Bank of Ireland app has been down all morning and I expect on the last Friday of the month many customers are trying to log in and make transactions.”

Another asked: “I assume Bank of Ireland will be compensating people who cannot log in to make transactions today? Will BOI be professional about this or the usual amateurs?”

One person joked: “I have a good mind to move my extensive overdraft to Ulster Bank. Oh God! Oh wait!”

In an interview with the ‘Sunday Independent’ last week Bank of Ireland chief executive Myles O’Grady said it was investing heavily in technology.

The bank will invest €1bn in the business over three years, particularly in technology, he said.

“Our investments in recent years have been in core systems, in data, robotics, cyber protection, much of which is unseen by customers but which definitely improves the resilience of our technology platform. We also have made very good progress with our customer facing technology.”

A failure to solve problems with its technology platforms between 2008 and 2015 led to a €24.5m fine being levied on the bank by the Central Bank in 2021.

The bank announced in March last year that it intends to hire 100 new technology staff.

This was on top of 130 technology hires in 2021.