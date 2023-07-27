Bank of Ireland issues warning after huge rise in ‘Hi mum, I lost my phone’ text scams

Fraudsters are using family impersonation to prey on customers during holiday season.

Consumers have been warned that fraudsters are using family impersonation to prey on customers during the holiday season.

There has been a rise of 25pc in so-called family impersonation messages in circulation this month alone, Bank of Ireland said.

Consumers were told to never trust text messages, and always stop, think and check.

The bank said scammers are sending fake text messages purporting to be from a member of the family with a lost or damaged phone who needs access to money.

Typically the message says: “Hi Mum, I have lost my phone. This is a temporary number....”

These messages ultimately lead the customer to website links that are not genuine and are an attempt to collect personal card and online banking details, according to Bank of Ireland.

In an increasing number of cases, fraudsters are asking people to go to their branch to make a payment, with the value of these payments in the months of May to July close to trebling when compared the previous three months.

The bank said cases of “Hi Mum…” text message scams follow a similar format each time.

They open with “Hi Mum / Hi Dad, this is my temporary / new number ...” followed by a request intended to look like it’s from a child asking for help to pay for something urgently.

In some cases, the fraudster will ask for a payment to be made to a specific bank account or in other cases ask for a card number and then set it up on a digital wallet such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.

The fraudsters will then ask the receiver of the message for the code that the bank just sent.

Today's News In 90 Seconds - July 27th

Head of fraud at Bank of Ireland Nicola Sadlier said: “Smishing attacks come in waves, with the same objective each time – to access people’s bank account details or dupe them into transferring money.

“The fraudsters develop new variations on similar frauds to catch people out.”

She said familiar tactics include fraudsters posing as banks, utility companies, toll operators and government agencies.

“This time, we have seen the fraudsters turn to family impersonation, targeting a particular vulnerability that preys on a parents’ instinct to respond to a child in trouble in order to access their money.

“This is particularly prevalent when families or children may be holiday,” Ms Sadlier said.

The bank boss said the sense of urgency in this current wave of text message is deliberately designed to cause panic, meaning customers are unfortunately acting on the request before considering a rational response.

“If a text prompts you to act immediately – stop, think and check before reacting.

“Our advice to customers is no matter what you’re being told in a text, always call your son or daughter back on the number that you know.”

Bank of Ireland’s advice to customers in response to the current smishing scam is: