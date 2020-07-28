Bank of Ireland fined €1.66m after paying money to fraudsters

BANK of Ireland has been fined by the regulator over failings that led to a client losing money and because it failed to inform the Central Bank about the incident.

BANK of Ireland has been fined by the regulator over failings that led to a client losing money and because it failed to inform the Central Bank about the incident.

The bank was also found to have failed to notify the Gardaí until the Central Bank discovered what had happened.

It was fined €1.7m.

Regulators said Bank of Ireland’s failure to be open and transparent had the effect of misleading the Central Bank.

The Central Bank’s investigation arose from a cyber-fraud incident that occurred in September 2014.

A fraudster impersonated a client and Bank of Ireland Private Banking responded by making two payments to a third party account totalling €106,430.

One payment was from a client’s personal current account, the other from the private bank’s own funds.

According to the regulator, Bank of Ireland Private Banking immediately reimbursed the client.

During a risk Assessment of the private bank in 2015, the Central Bank discovered a reference to the incident in an operational incident log.

The bank had not been reported the cyber-fraud to An Garda Síochána, and only did so at the request of the Central Bank over one year after the incident.

The probe found serious deficiencies in respect of third party payments, a Central Bank statement said.

These included inadequate systems and controls to minimise the risk of loss from fraud, inadequate governance, oversight and ongoing review of the systems and control environment, and a lack of staff training.

Also found was a culture in which fulfilling clients’ instructions was given primacy over security and regulatory requirements, the Central Bank said.

Bank of Ireland Private Bank displayed a lack of compliance monitoring.

The Central Bank has determined the appropriate fine to be €2.3m, which has been reduced by 30pc in accordance with the settlement discount scheme provided for in the Central Bank’s Administrative Sanctions Procedure.

Central Bank director of Enforcement and anti-money laundering Seána Cunningham said Bank of Ireland Private Banking’s failure to be open and transparent had the effect of misleading the Central Bank in the course of the investigation.

Bank of Ireland said it regrets the circumstances of this incident and the weaknesses in internal controls and procedures that it highlighted. As soon as the Bank became aware of the issue we ensured that the customer involved was fully reimbursed.





Online Editors