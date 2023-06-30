Bank of Ireland app and website disruption affecting thousands of customers as bank scramble to fix issue

Bank of Ireland has apologised for the disruption. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Bank of Ireland has said it is working to fix issues with its online banking platform and app that are affecting thousands of customers.

The bank’s customers have been lodging complaints with its social media representatives on Twitter since this morning.

Some customers have said they cannot access accounts via the online browser while others said they cannot log into the app.

Some customers who have tried to login via the app have reported getting a screen message which says: ”Error communicating with server. The SSL certificate is invalid. The server cannot be trusted.”

Many customers have also stated that the timing is particularly frustrating, as the last Friday of the month is payday for many people.

The bank is unaware when the issue will be resolved but have said that they are working to fix the problem.

In a statement the Bank of Ireland said: “We are aware that customers using our mobile app and 365Online are currently experiencing difficulties.

"We are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

According to the online service status information website Downdetector, over 1,000 Irish user report issues with the Bank of Ireland app just before one o’clock this afternoon.