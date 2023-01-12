Bank Holidays 2023: how to get 24 consecutive days off using just 14 holiday days

You can maximise your days off in 2023 with a crafty strategy

With a further nine bank holidays to look forward to this year, and a bank holiday every month until July, workers are set fair for plenty of lazy Mondays in 2023.

There is also a crafty way to maximise the number of consecutive days off by taking annual leave on particular days. Those in search of long stints away from the workplace can even use 14 days annual leave to bag 24 days off straight.

March 2022 was a bank holiday bonanza with both St Patrick’s Day and March 18 national holidays, but this year, the extra day on March 18 that was to mark the efforts of frontline workers during the pandemic, is now switched to a permanent bank holiday on the first Monday of February.

This falls on February 6 in 2023, our next bank holiday. For those who fancy an extended spring break, booking off April 11-14, 17-21 and 24-28 gets you almost an entire month off of work. If your employer doesn’t sack you for doing so, of course.

This uses the next two bank holidays on April 10, Easter Monday and May 1.

Using just four holidays at Christmas time this year would also see workers get 10 days in a row off to celebrate the holidays.

Christmas falls on a Monday this year, so Most people will finish work on Friday, December 22. If you take this day off, along with December 27-29, you will have ten consecutive days off until January 2.

Here’s the full list of remaining bank holidays this year:

Monday, February 6 - St Brigid’s Day (will fall on first Monday of February every year)

Friday, March 17 - Saint Patrick's Day

Monday, April 10 - Easter Monday

Monday, May 1 - May Day

Monday, June 5 - June Bank Holiday

Monday, August 7 - August Bank Holiday

Monday, October 30 - October Bank Holiday

Monday, December 25 - Christmas Day

Tuesday, December 26 - St Stephen's Day