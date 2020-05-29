Bank holiday weekend will be hotter than Rome as temperature soars

Sun worshippers at the Wellington Monument in the Phoenix Park. Photo by Steve Humphreys 28th May 2020

Ireland is gearing up for a sizzling June bank holiday, with the capital set to be hotter than Rome.

While the Italian capital will experience 24C, temperatures here could soar to 25C in inland areas.

The fine weather is expected to last well into next week, Met Eireann said.

However, families have been warned to avoid burning by using protective creams and to keep heat exhaustion at bay by taking time in the shade and drinking plenty of liquids.

The sunshine has been so intense over the past two days that farmers have reported animals being treated for sunstroke.

Irish Water Safety (IWS) has urged people to be careful near rivers, lakes and the sea after tragedy was twice narrowly avoided in Cork.

Sean Dalton, Levan Baramioze and Lazo Bendo from Clarehall and Santry. at Portmarnock beach

Sean Dalton, Levan Baramioze and Lazo Bendo from Clarehall and Santry. at Portmarnock beach

The Coast Guard, RNLI and paramedics had to respond to two separate alerts involving six swimmers in west Cork.

While all were rescued, officials said the incidents could easily have ended very differently.

IWS warned people never to swim alone, never to swim in unfamiliar areas and to remember that water temperatures are still quite low.

Gardai advised that checkpoints will be maintained over the weekend to ensure householders comply with the 5km travel rule under the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

However, families can plan for picnics, barbecues and strolls in the sunshine until at least Tuesday as a glorious spell of weather settles over the country.

Met Eireann's Linda Hughes said some areas will see temperatures of 25C, with the best of the sun tomorrow and on Sunday and Monday.

"Friday will be dry and sunny, although the sunshine may turn a little hazy at times, and highest afternoon temperatures will range between 20C and 24C," she said.

Loren Stapleton with Rolo at Portmarnock beach

Loren Stapleton with Rolo at Portmarnock beach

"Saturday will be dry and sunny. It will be warm in most places, with highest temperatures of 21C to 25C, but again it will be cooler along southern and eastern coasts due to a light to moderate easterly breeze.

"Sunday will be dry and sunny in most areas, although some cloud will develop during the afternoon and evening, especially in the northwest, and may bring the odd shower.

"It will be warm, with temperatures reaching between 21C and 25C but with an easterly breeze continuing.

"Highest temperatures will be in the high teens along southern and eastern coasts.

"Monday will see some cloud and patchy rain in the northwest, but it will be mostly dry and sunny.

"However, the odd shower may break out during the afternoon and it will be another warm day with highest temperatures of 22C to 25C in light, variable breezes.

"Tuesday looks like it will turn cooler and more unsettled, particularly in the north and west, and highest temperatures there will be 14C to 18C, but it will still be warm in the southeast.

"Highest temperatures will be in the low 20s."

Herald