| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bank holiday weekend guide: The 12 best things to do as the summer heats up

Avoid all the hassle associated with air travel and enjoy a sun-drenched few days of marathons, music, food and flowers

Richard and Emma Byrne from Celbridge, Co Kildare, enjoying Bloom with seven-month-old Paul. Photo: Fennell Photography Expand
Chef Edward Hayden cooks up a storm at Bloom, which takes place in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, until Monday. Photo: Fennell Photography 2022 Expand
The VHI Women's Mini Marathon takes place on Monday. Photo: by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Richard and Emma Byrne from Celbridge, Co Kildare, enjoying Bloom with seven-month-old Paul. Photo: Fennell Photography

Richard and Emma Byrne from Celbridge, Co Kildare, enjoying Bloom with seven-month-old Paul. Photo: Fennell Photography

Chef Edward Hayden cooks up a storm at Bloom, which takes place in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, until Monday. Photo: Fennell Photography 2022

Chef Edward Hayden cooks up a storm at Bloom, which takes place in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, until Monday. Photo: Fennell Photography 2022

The VHI Women's Mini Marathon takes place on Monday. Photo: by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The VHI Women's Mini Marathon takes place on Monday. Photo: by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

/

Richard and Emma Byrne from Celbridge, Co Kildare, enjoying Bloom with seven-month-old Paul. Photo: Fennell Photography

Andrea Smith Twitter

With airport queues and pandemic rules to navigate, there’s a lot to be said for staying in Ireland for the June bank holiday weekend.

If you haven’t made plans and are wondering what’s going on around the country, here is our guide to some great events. They’ll brighten up your weekend and are a far more fun option than spending hours in a holding area outside Dublin Airport.

Blossom at Bloom

Most Watched

Privacy