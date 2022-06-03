Bank holiday weekend guide: The 12 best things to do as the summer heats up

With airport queues and pandemic rules to navigate, there’s a lot to be said for staying in Ireland for the June bank holiday weekend.

If you haven’t made plans and are wondering what’s going on around the country, here is our guide to some great events. They’ll brighten up your weekend and are a far more fun option than spending hours in a holding area outside Dublin Airport.

The Bloom festival is a real treat for fans of gardening and food. It runs from 9am to 6pm all weekend across 70 acres of Dublin's Phoenix Park.

You’ll get to draw inspiration for your own patch from 19 show gardens, as well as receiving culinary tips through cookery demonstrations. There is also plenty of entertainment to enjoy.

There are talks on biodiversity and sustainable living, and you won’t go hungry as the Food Village has over 90 vendors. Adult tickets are €22.20, with two children free per paying adult. See bordbiabloom.com.

West Cork wandering

Bantry Walking Festival takes place this weekend for those looking for a challenge in the fresh air.

The Sheep's Head Way walk takes place on Sunday and is for those with a moderate to high level of fitness (€35).

Alternatively, you could take a boat trip out to Whiddy island at 11am on Sunday to explore historical sites on a three-hour tour (€20). These include the ruin of O’Sullivan Bere’s castle, deserted English gun batteries and a World War 1 seaplane base. Tickets and details are available from Eventbrite.

Rock to Rory

Fans of Rory Gallagher are descending on Ballyshannon in Donegal this weekend for its tribute festival to the famous guitarist.

There are lots of open-air concerts and pub gigs, all of which are free of charge. Fans can wander the town and visit places of interest related to the talented musician, who died aged 47 in 1995. See RoryGallagherFestival.com.

Chef Edward Hayden cooks up a storm at Bloom, which takes place in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, until Monday. Photo: Fennell Photography 2022

Whatsapp Chef Edward Hayden cooks up a storm at Bloom, which takes place in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, until Monday. Photo: Fennell Photography 2022

Veer into Van

Those who enjoy art will love the multi-sensory, immersive Van Gogh experience at the RDS, where you’re surrounded for 360 degrees by the Dutch painter’s most famous works.

The fascinating and tragic life of the artist is portrayed through light, sound, large-scale projections and artificial intelligence, so you feel you are actually in the artworks.

Van Gogh Dublin – An Immersive Journey takes place in the 20,000-square-foot Shelbourne Hall at the RDS. Adult tickets are €24.30, while children's admission (5-12) is €14.17. VanGoghDublin.com

Killorglin for kids

Killorglin in Kerry will be hosting its K-Fest festival this weekend, with a huge selection of music, visual and performance art events taking place all over the town.

There are free events for children, including a fairy trail, yoga and Punch and Judy, and there’s a special ‘Kids Market’ at Library Place on Sunday, run by children for children.

Ukrainian refugees in Kerry will also be sharing their music, art, cinema and culture. Many events at the festival are free. Visit Kfest.ie.

Watch the waves

The three-day Wave Regatta continues until Sunday evening in the sea at Howth, providing keelboat racing fans with plenty of exciting action.

Organised by Howth Yacht Club, over 1,000 competitors will take part in the competition, and a programme of musical entertainment on the shore will keep everyone entertained. See WaveRegatta.com.

Guffaw at Grace

The Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware in Kildare has a fascinating collection of outfits and memorabilia from stars, ranging from Audrey Hepburn to Princess Diana and Marilyn Monroe.

As it ends later this month to make way for a Betty White exhibition, this is your last chance to see ‘Brendan Grace and Bottler, The Liberty Boy’s Exhibition’. It includes video footage and the much-loved late comedian’s ‘Bottler’ and ‘Father of the Bride’ costumes. Admission is free. See VisitNewbridgeSilverware.com.

Head for Headfest

The Headfest festival in Galway is bringing music and fun to Headford this weekend, with acts like Mike Denver, Johnny Brady and All Folk’d Up.

There’s a tractor run, talks, walks, a pop-up choir and sporting activities run by the local GAA and football clubs.

Music Generation Galway will be providing music workshops for children and young people, and there is a family-friendly music event on Sunday that includes local music schools, drumming groups, musicians, dance schools, and champion Irish dancers. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Applaud the amblers

The VHI Women's Mini Marathon takes place on Monday, starting on Fitzwilliam Street Upper at 2pm and finishing on Baggot Street Lower.

There are plenty of places along the route to cheer on the women, and there will be a carnival atmosphere with music and plenty of colour in Dublin city centre that day.

Those who can’t take part have the option of participating in a virtual event over the weekend, choosing what days suits them best to complete the distance. See VhiWomensMiniMarathon.ie.

The VHI Women's Mini Marathon takes place on Monday. Photo: by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Whatsapp The VHI Women's Mini Marathon takes place on Monday. Photo: by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Multi-fun at Multyfarnham

Multyfarnham GAA in Westmeath is hosting a fun weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free to the field day, which begins at 2pm on Sunday. It includes activities like a dog show, fancy dress, skittles, rings, tug-o-war, wet sponge, penalty kicks, bottle draw and face painting.

There will be a race night in Murtagh’s Bar at 9pm on Sunday evening.

Viola vibes

The SCS Killaloe Music Festival in Clare takes place this weekend until Sunday evening, celebrating music and the arts.

This year’s festival celebrates the viola and female composers such as Clara Schumann and Rebecca Clark. There are evening and late-night concerts (prices vary), and a children’s concert takes place on Sunday at 3pm in St Flannan’s Cathedral – a fun, free event for all ages. Visit KillaloeMusicFestival.com.

Chortle with the cats

We haven't had much to laugh about for the past two years, but that could all change if you head to Kilkenny for the Cat Laughs festival.

Now in its 25th year, the comedy festival features the cream of Irish and international funny people, including Tommy Tiernan, Jason Byrne, Andrew Maxwell, Julie Jay and Alison Spittle. It runs until Sunday evening. See TheCatLaughs.com.