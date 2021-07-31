Bank holiday weather: mostly dry and warm across the country with scattered showers

Brothers Mark and Luke McCormack from Terenure enjoying the good weather in Merrion Square, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The bank holiday weekend is set to be mostly dry and warm across the country, however, there will be scattered showers.

It isn’t forecast to be anything like the scorcher we saw last week but temperatures will remain relatively high with the highest temperatures reaching 21C.

"A good deal of dry weather for the rest of the bank holiday weekend, though there will be showers,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Largely cloudy too but some sunny spells will still occur. Temperatures are around average for the time of year.”

Today showers will become more frequent during the afternoon before easing later as some evening sunny spells develop.

The highest temperatures will range from 15C in the north to 21C in the south in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Any remaining showers will die away early tonight and most areas will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells.

Tomorrow will be another dry day for the most part, however, the will be a good deal of cloud with scattered showers affected eastern and Atlantic coasts.

Sunnier spells will then develop through the day with highest temperatures of 15C to 19C.

Bank holiday Monday will be similar to the previous two days, however, more showers are expected.

"Showers are expected to merge to a longer spell of rain which is will affect some areas for a time, currently most likely in parts of Connacht and Munster,” Met Éireann said.

"Elsewhere there will be sunny spells in the morning before cloud bubbles up in the afternoon but good evening sunshine will breakthrough in all areas.

"Highest temperature of 16 to 19 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes. Dry overnight apart from the odd shower but mist and fog patches will form. Lowest temperature of 8 to 12 degrees.”

According to the national forecaster’s current predictions, the rest of next week will be unsettled overall with some showers and longer spells of rain with it possibly turning breezy at times too. Temperatures will stay around average for the time of year.