There were a number of collisions across the country this afternoon and into the early evening as people make their way home after the Bank Holiday weekend.

Bank Holiday traffic woes: Number of collisions across the country and serious delays reported

Although AA Roadwatch is now reporting that traffic is moving well on all major routes with the exception of the M7 northbound around Newbridge, there was a spate of incidents earlier that caused significant delays for motorists.

There was a serious collision on the N22 at Clonkeen in Co Kerry, causing tailbacks in both directions with gardai advising people to avoid the area. There was also a single-vehicle collision on the M7 northbound at the Roscrea exit.

The road has since reopened. A garda spokesman said a man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries. In Wicklow, the M11 northbound is quite busy from the J10 Delgany exit to the J5 Bray North.

Ah here! The traffic is so bad on the M7 they’re playing Twister and makin tea pic.twitter.com/lXaxIAgc13 — RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) May 7, 2018

Traffic was also heavy in Limerick on the N21 northbound with tailbacks of approximately 2.5km. Meanwhile, a crash has been cleared from the N71 outside Bantry in Cork.

The Old Kilmeaden Road (R680) remains closed in Waterford at Orchadstown while emergency services deal with a collision. Motorists are being urged to use an alternative route.

Online Editors