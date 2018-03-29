Two people have been airlifted to hospital following separate road incidents today as poor weather conditions wreak havoc across the country ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Bank Holiday Mayhem: 12 cars crash in Galway as woman and child airlifted to hospital following separate incidents

The M7 at Nenagh in Co Tipperary is currently closed following a collision this evening.

Earlier, a child had to be airlifted to hospital by the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter as a precaution following a two-car collision on the same stretch of road. The collision occurred following a heavy downpour of hail.

The child was taken to hospital as a precaution Picture: An Garda Siochana Twitter

Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow hail warning at 8pm this evening and it will remain in place until 10am tomorrow morning. Meanwhile, in Wexford, a woman remains in critical condition after a school bus carrying 20 children was involved in a collision with two cars.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was driving one of the cars and had to be airlifted to Tallaght Hospital. The incident happened at around 11am this morning on the N80 outside Bunclody.

None of the children were injured and the road has since reopened. In Galway, a number of people have been taken to Portiuncula Hospital following a multi-vehicle collision near Ballinasloe.

Up to 12 vehicles were involved in the collision.

It is understood nobody was seriously injured.

A garda spokeswoman told Independent.ie: "There seemed to be a heavy downpour of hail stones on the M6 at about 5p.m. 4 vehicles on one side of motorway and 8 vehicles on the other – no serious injuries – a number of people removed to Portiuncula Hospital with minor injuries." The Dublin to Galway motorway has been closed in both directions between Junction 14, Ballinasloe East and Junction 15, Ballinasloe West.

There are also delays in the following areas following collisions this evening: M18 northbound closed at Crusheen following collision;

There has been a collision on the N17 outside of Tubbercurry, Co Sligo;

Delays on the M50 northbound;

Garda at the scene of a road traffic accident on the M8. The road is currently closed southbound from junction at Urlingford to Horse and Jockey junction; diversions in place. AA Roadwatch says hail showers are causing poor visibility across the country and are urging drivers to exercise extreme caution.

