Bank holiday has brought us Covid fright instead of the finish line

We thought we would be at the finish line, more or less, this weekend. But instead Covid is giving us another major fright and it appears to have lost little of its power to sabotage us.

The highest number of patients with the virus since March were in intensive care yesterday, with 90 people seriously ill.

The overwhelming majority of people kept their side of the bargain and got vaccinated, so what went wrong? We are still solving the puzzle.

Delta variant

The Delta variant, which is more infectious, arrived here earlier than several other European countries. By late June it accounted for around one in five cases of the virus.

The fourth wave started in early July. We were hit hard by the Delta variant, with young adults particularly affected.

The rollout of vaccines to younger age groups kept the numbers stable, despite more mixing, socialising and travel. However, by August a rise in cases in older age groups emerged and the virus was far from contained.

The fully vaccinated, while at lower chance of getting the virus, are still at risk of infection.

Ten steps ahead

The planned lifting of most restrictions from yesterday appears to have led to what is known as “anticipatory behaviour”, where people let down their guard early.

The country still had a high base of daily cases when the phased return to work started and people resumed old routines less diligent about pandemic habits of hand washing, mask wearing and physical distancing.

More older people got infected. Last week around half of admissions to hospital with Covid-19 were over 65.

Full vaccination reduces the chance of getting the virus, but it does not make anyone bulletproof.

However, the vaccines still provide very strong protection from getting seriously ill and if there were that many cases pre-vaccination hospital numbers would now be much higher. Around 350,000 of the population over 12 still remain unvaccinated and they are more vulnerable to infection and passing it on.

Close contacts of a confirmed case in primary school are no longer being tested and traced since late September. Nphet insists young children are low transmitters of the virus and they are not behind the surge.

Waning immunity

A big question still remains around what role waning immunity in people who were fully vaccinated earlier this year is playing in the increased transmission.

Studies show they provide less defence against getting infected after around six months, although they continue to provide high protection against illness.

Booster doses are now being extended to people over 60, but according to Nphet at a briefing earlier this week, waning immunity is not a factor in the current increased spread. No evidence was provided to support this view. For now, we are told, boosters are only needed for older age groups.

Breakthrough infections in the fully vaccinated pose the greatest risk to older people and those with a very weakened immune system.

Nphet advised people who are medically vulnerable and the over-60s to reduce “discretionary contacts” – advice which was too long coming.

Hidden threats

It may turn out to be a false alarm, but there is concern around an offshoot of the Delta variant called AY.4.2 in the UK. A number of cases have been found in this country, although the numbers are small.

Yesterday the UK Health Security Agency designated it a “variant under investigation”. There are fears it could be easier to catch.