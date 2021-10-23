| 9.7°C Dublin

Bank holiday has brought us Covid fright instead of the finish line

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

We thought we would be at the finish line, more or less, this weekend. But instead Covid is giving us another major fright and it appears to have lost little of its power to sabotage us.

The highest number of patients with the virus since March were in intensive care yesterday, with 90 people seriously ill.

The overwhelming majority of people kept their side of the bargain and got vaccinated, so what went wrong? We are still solving the puzzle.

