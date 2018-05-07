There have been a number of collisions across the country this afternoon as people make their way home after the Bank Holiday weekend.

Bank Holiday chaos: Number of collisions across the country and serious delays reported

There has been a serious collision on the N22 at Clonkeen in Co Kerry.

AA Roadwatch say there are delays on approach in both directions, particularly from the Killarney direction. Gardai are urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

There has also been a single-vehicle collision on the M7 northbound at the Roscrea exit. The road has since reopened but traffic remains heavy from the Moneygall exit.

Ah here! The traffic is so bad on the M7 they’re playing Twister and makin tea pic.twitter.com/lXaxIAgc13 — RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) May 7, 2018

A garda spokesman said a man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries. In Wicklow, the M11 northbound is quite busy from the J10 Delgany exit to the J5 Bray North.

Traffic is also heavy in Limerick on the N21 northbound with tailbacks of approximately 2.5km. Meanwhile, a crash has been cleared from the N71 outside Bantry in Cork.

The Old Kilmeaden Road (R680) remains closed in Waterford at Orchadstown while emergency services deal with a collision.

Motorists are being urged to use an alternative route.

Online Editors