Bank customers have been hit by a new technology glitch.

Bank customers charged on the double for cash withdrawal due to glitch

Thousands of consumers who withdrew money from Bank of Ireland ATMs have been ended up having double the amount they took out debited from their accounts.

The issue affects customers of other banks who have used Bank of Ireland ATM machines in the past few days. Bank of Ireland customers were not impacted.

A spokesperson for the bank said: “A number of non-Bank of Ireland customers who made a cash withdrawal at Bank of Ireland ATMs experienced a duplicate debit on their account.

“The issue that caused the error has been resolved.”

The bank said it was working to rectify the duplication for those impacted so that their account balances are corrected as soon as possible.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience,” the bank said.

There have been a string of systems breakdowns impacting customers in the last while.

This time last year Bank of Ireland customers were concerned when money went missing from their bank accounts. The bank insisted the issue was a result of a “technical processing issue” and not a cyberattack.

The lender rushed to correct the fault which caused panic and distress to a number of customers and disrupted payments.

A number of agitated Bank of Ireland customers claimed money paid into their accounts had disappeared.

And a glitch last year meant Ulster Bank customers were unable to view their transactions.

A number of people were accidentally overdrawn after money disappeared from some accounts.

In the past AIB customers have been hit when the bank suffered IT problems, with customers unable to withdraw money from their accounts in branches.

The online banking services have also been affected.

Online Editors