Ban on nursing homes converting to refugee accommodation to be reviewed

The freeze put on former nursing homes switching to refugee accommodation centres is to be reviewed this month.

Around nine nursing homes had transferred their business to accommodating refugees last autumn.

The ban meant that nursing homes that were closing but still registered operators with the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) on or after September 1 last, could not enter into a contract to transfer their business to looking after refugees.

Former nursing homes that had already shut and were deregistered prior to this date were not be affected if they wanted to take in refugees.

Junior minister for Older People, Mary Butler, stepped in and called a halt to the transfer to “avoid unintentionally incentivising active nursing homes to leave the market”.

However, the extreme accommodation squeeze on housing for refugees and other issues are leading to a review of the ban this month.

The minister said: “Given the changing situation with regard to accommodation for people under temporary protection, the Department of Health will review this policy before the end of April.”

She said the aim is to provide longer-term certainty to the nursing home sector and potential providers of temporary accommodation services.

Tadhg Daly of Nursing Homes Ireland said yesterday it was essential that the review would move to ensure that more nursing homes are saved from closure.

He warned that “21 private and voluntary nursing homes have closed or announced their intention to close since the beginning of 2022 with 630 beds within these nursing homes”.

Rising costs and the need to revise Fair Deal payments have been cited by most nursing homes, which have shut down over the past year.

“If nursing homes had a long-term viable future, it would not add up that they would opt for a short-term contract accommodating refugees,” he added, calling for meaningful talks on the Fair Deal scheme.

“The priority should be to allow nursing homes to maintain service.”

In a statement, Ms Butler said the Department of Health “takes the closures of nursing homes very seriously”.

She added: “The closure of nursing homes can put pressure on other local health and social care facilities. It is vital that the welfare of residents is ensured.

“There are several reasons for nursing-home closures each year including retirement, non-compliance with Hiqa regulations, financial viability and, in some cases, recognition that the premises would not be compliant with revised regulations.

“Ensuring the welfare and safety of residents is secured when nursing homes close is the most important thing and work to alleviate the concerns of residents and their families must continue.

“Ministers and the Department of Health are committed to continuing, constructive cross-government engagement to address the health and social-care needs of beneficiaries of temporary protection as well as the identification of appropriate sites for that might be used for accommodation.”

The Department of Children was unable to give figures on the number of former nursing home beds accommodating refugees.