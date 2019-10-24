Ban on drinking tap water could stretch into holiday weekend

He said the vast majority of the 600,000 people affected will probably have their drinking water restored before Saturday. However, the notice will remain in place for a much smaller group of homes for a longer period.

"We hope, providing everything goes well, that we will be able to take the vast majority of people off that boil water notice before the bank holiday weekend," he told the Dáil.

"There may be a number of households, much more reduced than what we have today, that might continue with the boil water notice over the period of the weekend, but that remains to be seen depending on the testing."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed his own home and family have been hit by the boil water warning issued to homes and businesses in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

He said it would be a matter of days before the matter was rectified and declined to state when the all-clear would be given.

Mr Varadkar added there was no question of supplying water tankers because the boil notice was a precautionary matter.

Irish Water said yesterday that issues with the treatment process at the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant - which supplies much of the Greater Dublin Area - "means that we cannot be certain that all of the water that left the plant and that is now in the network is safe to drink".

It said while these issues have now been resolved, it is working with Fingal County Council to investigate how the situation arose.

Apologised

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is due to carry out an audit of the plant this afternoon.

Yvonne Harris, head of customer operations with Irish Water, apologised for the "inconvenience" caused to homes and businesses.

"Our number one priority is public health and the safety and well-being of our customers," she added.

Officials from Irish Water and the EPA have been asked to attend a hearing of the Oireachtas Housing Committee next month to explain the circumstances of the débâcle. Committee chair Noel Rock said he will also be seeking the attendance of officials from the HSE and Fingal County Council.

Meanwhile, some shops in the capital have been rationing the sale of bottled water following huge demand from customers. And businesses said their day-to-day operations are being hampered by the ban on using tap water.

Aine McCabe of McCabe's Pharmacy in Malahide told the Irish Independent her staff can no longer mix antibiotics for sick children with tap water until the notice is lifted.

"A child came in this morning requiring an antibiotic, but unfortunately our boiled water hadn't cooled down enough for us to prepare it. Thankfully, a staff member had a bottle of water in her bag for us to use," she said.

"The boil water notice is definitely proving to be an inconvenience especially since so many shops are running out of bottled water so fast."

Dentist Keith Redmond of Redmond Dental Clinic in Sutton said his practice is now using still mineral water in all chair, drill and scaling water systems. We're now pouring water into people's mouths all day long so we really can't take the risk of contaminating anyone," he said.

"We're now filling our self-contained system with Ballygowan water and definitely feel like the poshest dentist in Dublin.

"We're lucky that we have our own system because most dentists have their chairs hooked right up to their water mains - I can imagine they're in a lot of trouble right now," he said.

Pubs and restaurants are also feeling the effects of the notice as they can no longer serve their customers tap water.

Demand

Assistant manager of Duffy's in Malahide Ray Lynch said he had ordered more bottles of water for the increased demand.

"It's an inconvenience, but we're thankful that the water hasn't been cut off altogether," he said.

"We now have to inform our customers that we cannot serve them ice or tap water, but thankfully they have been very understanding."

The public is continuing to stock up on bottled water.

Andrea Daly (44), from Howth, bought five gallons of water at the SuperValu in Sutton.

"You can't be too careful when it comes to dodgy water," she said.

