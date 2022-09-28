Ban issued on mechanical restraint of children in inpatient mental health settings

A ban has been issued on the use of mechanical restraint for children following a comprehensive review and consultation process by the regulator on the rules and code of practice governing the use of restrictive practices in inpatient mental health settings in Ireland.

The Mental Health Commission said the outcome of the review, which started more than 18 months ago, will see new rules for seclusion and mechanical restraint, and a new code of practice for physical restraint, all of which will come into force from January.

“The new rules include an outright ban on mechanical means of bodily restraint for children, including the use of hand and leg cuffs.

They will also require all public and private services to publish information about their efforts to reduce and, where possible, eliminate the use of restrictive practices.”

Director of regulation for the Mental Health Commission, Gary Kiernan said: "It is clear from the evidence and from the people who took part in our review that restrictive practices are not therapeutic and, indeed, have the potential to cause very serious physical and psychological harm.

“As well as physical injuries, the use of these interventions may increase the risk of trauma and trigger symptoms associated with previous experiences of trauma.

"Therefore, they must only be used in rare and exceptional circumstances as an emergency measure to keep the person or those around them safe.

“The published evidence shows that children and young people are particularly vulnerable to trauma and injury as a result of these practices.

"We have paid particular attention to this area, and introduced a number of new provisions to protect children, including a complete ban on mechanical means of bodily restraint for children.”

He said the point of the revised rules is to ensure services intervene with restrictive practices only when absolutely necessary and prioritise positive engagement and empowerment of the person to regain self-control.

“We believe that our requirement for services to publish information about their efforts to reduce and eliminate these practices will help to hold organisations and their leaders to account.

“Many Irish mental health services have already successfully adopted this approach.

"They have shown - particularly over recent years - that they are actively working to reduce restrictive practices.

"The MHC’s 2021 activity report, which we are also publishing today, shows further significant reductions in episodes of seclusion and physical restraint. However, we need to see further reductions and a continuation of this downward trend in line with contemporary and international best practice.”

Chief executive John Farrelly, saidalthough restrictive practices may, on occasion, be necessary to maintain safety in the day-to-day environment of an acute mental health service, the MHC still expects to see reductions in the use of these practices from 2023.

“In order for that to happen, services need to take ownership of these rules and clearly demonstrate their commitment to their implementation.

"As the regulator, we believe that the publication of these rules and codes represents an important milestone in the continued reduction and, where possible, elimination of restrictive practices from our inpatient mental health services.”

As with the current rules and code of practice, which came into effect on January 1, 2010, the revised rules and code will be applicable to all inpatient mental health services in the public, voluntary and independent sectors from 1 January 2023.

The MHC will be providing training and resources to services over the coming weeks and months in advance of that date.

A report on restrictive practices across 67 inpatient mental health centres in Ireland in 2021 showed last year there were a total of 4,636 episodes of seclusion and physical restraint recorded nationally, which involved 1,790 residents of approved centres.

This represented a decrease from 2020, where there were a total of 5,830 episodes of seclusion and physical restraint, involving 1,880 residents.

In 2019, there were a total of 6,747 combined episodes of seclusion and physical restraint, involving 1,803 residents.

There were 3,460 episodes of physical restraint in 2021. This represents a decrease from 3,990 episodes in 2020 and a significant decrease compared to 5,029 episodes in 2019.

A total of 1,145 people were physically restrained in 2021, compared to 1,211 residents in 2020. In 2021, a total of 287 hours and 16 minutes of physical restraint were reported nationally, significantly lower than in both 2020 (402 hours 20 minutes) and 2019 -632 hours 53 minutes.