'Ballymun Towers South Dublin' and 'modern day slums' - Dermot Desmond's scathing letter about apartment plans on RTÉ site

Kevin Doyle

PLANS to build 611 apartments on former RTÉ land are akin to 'Ballymun Towers South Dublin' and could become “modern-day slums”, businessman Dermot Desmond has claimed.

In a blistering letter to local politicians, the billionaire threatens to use his “resources” to fight fast-track planning laws being applied to the development “all the way to the European Courts”.

Mr Desmond, who owns a property on Ailesbury Road close to the Dublin 4 site, says the planning system “has been compromised” by Strategic Housing Development (SHD) legislation.