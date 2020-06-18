'Ballymun Towers South Dublin' and 'modern day slums' - Dermot Desmond's scathing letter about apartment plans on RTÉ site

PLANS to build 611 apartments on former RTÉ land are akin to 'Ballymun Towers South Dublin' and could become “modern-day slums”, businessman Dermot Desmond has claimed.

In a blistering letter to local politicians, the billionaire threatens to use his “resources” to fight fast-track planning laws being applied to the development “all the way to the European Courts”.

Mr Desmond, who owns a property on Ailesbury Road close to the Dublin 4 site, says the planning system “has been compromised” by Strategic Housing Development (SHD) legislation.

The law allows planning applications for developments of more than 100 homes on land zoned for residential use to bypass local authority scrutiny and be directly assessed by An Bord Pleanála. Cairn Homes has submitted plans under the SHD process to build 611 apartments and three townhouses on land it bought from RTÉ in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, in 2017 for €107.5m. The project is close to Dublin’s so-called ‘embassy belt’, where ambassadors and other wealthy individuals live. In a letter sent to Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy and other local representatives, Mr Desmond says it will be “higher than the density of Ballymun Towers North Dublin, built in the 1960s to accommodate a housing crisis and subsequently demolished and replaced by low-rise homes”. He adds: “We are replacing urban sprawl with vertical sprawl. Instead of considering the long-term social implications of high-rise, high-density housing, current planning policy is promoting vertical greed. “I predict that in the not-too distant future, urban sprawl will be back in fashion.” The financier notes that with more people working from home and high-tech electric transport in the future, “there will be no need for these skyscrapers which will become modern-day slums”. The six-page letter, seen by Indepenent.ie, is scathing of developers in general, who Mr Desmond says are “abusing the system” to build thousands of apartments for the rental sector. “Housing in this country has become a financial commodity,” he writes. “The developers’ lobby will argue that the private rental sector market is the solution to the housing crisis as the increased supply will ultimately bring down rents. “This is not true. It suits the construction industry to perpetuate this story to protect the large profits being made from this sector.” Writing specifically about the RTÉ development, Mr Desmond says the sale of the land to Cairn Homes for €107.5m (€12.5m per acre) “makes no sense”, since Dublin City Council is now signed up to pay €30m for social housing in the development.