The wife and young daughter of the man who was shot dead on the doorstep of his Dublin home in the early hours of yesterday morning were asleep in the house at the time he was killed.

Gardaí are today continuing a forensic search of the garden and neighbouring gardens on Thomond Road, Ballyfermot to try and gather any evidence that might help gardaí determine why father-of-two Michael Tormey was murdered.

Mr Tormey is not known by gardaí to be involved in any criminality, and the focus of the garda investigation is on a house party that Mr Tormey is believed to have attended in the hours prior to being targeted.

It is believed Mr Tormey left the party and had arrived home, but that the killer may have called to the door about an hour later and lured him out before shooting him.

Nobody heard the shots despite Mr Tormey being hit a number of times.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau at the scene of the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey at Thomond Road in Ballyfermot. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau at the scene of the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey at Thomond Road in Ballyfermot. Photo by Steve Humphreys

His wife and one of his daughters, believed to be six-years-old, were asleep in the house at the time.

He was later found slumped on the driveway between the front door and a car, and a call was made to Dublin Fire Brigade who then alerted gardaí after they attended the scene.

One line that gardaí are investigating is if Mr Tormey may have been involved in asking some people to leave the earlier house party and if this caused some sort of tension or grudge.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau using a drone at the scene of the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey at Thomond Road in Ballyfermot. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau using a drone at the scene of the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey at Thomond Road in Ballyfermot. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau using a drone at the scene of the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey at Thomond Road in Ballyfermot. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau using a drone at the scene of the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey at Thomond Road in Ballyfermot. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Family friend and local councillor Hazel de Nortúin told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland that Mr Tormey was a hardworking man who lived for his family.

He was into fitness and training and enjoyed singing karaoke with his friends.

“He was good friends with my husband, he was only at our wedding in August and he was a very decent, hard working man, he was a loyal friend and his sole focus and purpose in life was working with his children and his family to make sure they had everything they need,” she said.

Gardai at the scene of the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey at Thomond Road in Ballyfermot. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Gardai at the scene of the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey at Thomond Road in Ballyfermot. Photo by Steve Humphreys

“He would have been a private man in ways, focused on his fitness and his training, and he enjoyed partaking in the karaoke scene that would be famous around these parts of Ballyfermot.

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey at Thomond Road in Ballyfermot. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey at Thomond Road in Ballyfermot. Photo by Steve Humphreys

“All round a very joyous, nice, loving man and it's a huge loss to our community, it’s unbelievable that this has happened, It is very shocking to process it all.

“He spoke so highly of his life constantly and the children, he was a genuinely really nice man.”

