A devastated community will release balloons in memory of a popular teenager who died after a fall while on holiday in Lanzarote.

Balloons to be released in memory of boy who died in Lanzarote

Tributes continue to pour in following the death of Mikey Leddy (15), who lost his battle for life in a Spanish hospital on Tuesday while on holiday with his parents in Puerto del Carmen.

The community of Johnstown, Co Meath, where Mikey lived until recently, is holding a ceremony at 9pm tonight.

Meanwhile, Johnstown Football Club, where he played, will hold a minute's silence in his memory at the People's Park at 8pm tomorrow for all club members and the wider community.

The club is encouraging all players to wear their team jerseys.

The club tweeted: "It's with great sadness our own Mikey Leddy has passed away. The tragic event that has happened has shocked us all.

"We would ask that everyone remembers Mikey for the champion he was and his fighting spirit."

Local reports said friends of the youngster told police that he injured his head on the ground after falling up to 15 feet from a wall.

He was rushed to hospital in Arrecife where he died with his parents, Damien and Aisling, at his bedside.

Mikey was a talented player with the Navan O'Mahony's GAA club.

The club said in a statement: "Navan O'Mahony's wish to express our profound sadness and shock at the tragic passing of Mikey Leddy.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the Leddy family and Mikey's many friends and teammates."

Mikey's talent extended to soccer and he also played underage with Drogheda Football Club in Co Louth, who said they were "heartbroken" at his death.

GAA and soccer clubs throughout the county have been extending their sympathies on his death.

"All at Drogheda United Football Club are heartbroken to learn of the tragic news of our former U-15s player who has passed away. Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends."

