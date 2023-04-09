Ballina readies itself for the Joe Biden bounce as US president ‘comes home’

Volunteers, mural painters and American Secret Service out and about on town’s streets

When Pádraig “Smiler” Mitchell and Leslie Lackey painted a pop-art image of Joe Biden by Ballina’s Market Square three years ago, David O’Malley remembers questions were asked about planning permission.

“Now there isn’t a word about that and all the local politicians want to be photographed alongside the mural,” O’Malley says.

The solicitor and chairman of Ballina Community Clean-Up, points out the US president is the subject of just one of 10 pieces of public art emblazoned across the town.

Other murals include a black and white portrait of the late Ireland soccer manager Jack Charlton, while street artist Maser has collaborated on a striking billboard image with 12 members of Ballina’s Foróige Neighbourhood Youth Project.

“We hope to do an image of Mary Robinson — one of our two presidents linked with Ballina — and William Shannon, also a native, who supported the abolition of slavery,” he says.

“But we don’t really need dignitaries on visits for us to be brightening the place, we’ve been four years at our street art and our community clean-ups.”

O’Malley was one of up to 300 volunteers out picking litter and planting trees yesterday — just a normal weekend here, he says.

Up to 20,000 people are expected to visit Mayo’s peaceful Moy on Friday for President Biden’s address behind a bullet-proof screen at St Muredach’s Cathedral. Its baptismal records confirm the president’s lineage — his great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt worked as an Ordnance Survey civil engineer.

Blewitt, who is said to have provided bricks for the cathedral, also oversaw vital famine relief public works before crossing the Atlantic with his family for Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Local historians have identified what is believed to be the brick fireplace of his cottage close to the craft gallery run by father and daughter Ernie and Miriam Caffrey on Garden Street.

Scranton and Ballina are twinned and Ballina Chamber of Commerce chief executive Mags Downey Martin is just back from a recent visit to the US.

“Many Mayo people went to Scranton for the railroads and work in coal mines, and it is believed Mayo voters in Pennsylvania helped Mr Biden secure the presidency,” she says. “We are celebrating our 300th birthday in Ballina this year, the US president received several invites, and so this is an unexpected brilliant addition to our year-long Ballina 2023 festival calendar.”

Downey Martin is envious of those who were out on the sun-filled streets in 2016, when then vice-president Biden flew into Knock and went on a walkabout with taoiseach Enda Kenny. One hand holding that of his grandson Hunter, the other reaching out to well wishers, Biden took a good hour to make his way through the market town.

“I wasn’t there in 2016 but I heard it was wonderful — this visit will be much more high security and very controlled,” Downey Martin says.

Those attending St Muredach’s have been asked to register online with the US embassy.

Biden returned in 2017, where he turned a sod in memory of his late son, Beau, at the Mayo Roscommon hospice project. That visit was at the instigation of his cousin Laurita Blewitt, who was a fundraiser for the €10 million project in Castlebar.

Her brother, Joe, has been fielding calls from journalists all week. The plumber, who had painted his van “Joe Biden for the White House and Joe Blewitt for Your House” during the US presidential campaign, is not long back from a St Patrick’s Day trip to the US.

Since his return from the White House reception, Blewitt has been helping to fit out the now much publicised drive-through coffee shop in Ballina, renamed “Biden Corner”, run by the Duffy brothers.

“We just don’t know where the president is going to go and what he will have time for, as the US Secret Service are drip-feeding us information,” Blewitt said.

While every manhole has been security screened — there is even speculation about sub-aqua teams in the river — local council officials have had to draw up at least 20 different traffic management and route plans as part of the guessing game.

In 2016, the Bidens stayed in Mount Falcon Hotel outside the town, where owner Alan Maloney took the vice-president’s grandchildren out on the lake and to the hotel’s falconry.

This time, there are no Army rangers in the woods nor CIA operatives in the hotel, and no pressure has been exerted to move existing guests, such as the Ukrainian families living in the hotel’s courtyard. The local word is that the president may opt for that regular US presidential haunt Ashford Castle, if he is staying in the region.

Still, rooms at Mount Falcon have been block-booked by US presidential and diplomatic staff. The hotel also has the only helicopter pad nearby fit for a US air force helicopter.

The Mary Robinson Centre, which still requires a fit-out, has been hoping Mr Biden might perform a “ceremonial opening”, giving it a “Biden bounce” as it continues to raise funds.

Reaching the centre presents a “logistical challenge” for security, its project manager Susan Heffernan says. It is located at the former Robinson family home directly across the Moy from St Muredach’s,

“If the president can’t cross the river, Mary Robinson is part of the public event at the cathedral,” Heffernan says. “So there are plans for President Biden to flick a switch with Mary on the stage to turn on the light in her childhood bedroom window.

“Just like the candle in the window during her time in Áras an Uachtaráín, this is a light calling the diaspora home.”