Bakhurst: Attitude of staff ‘major consideration’ in decision on Tubridy’s return; ‘maximum transparency’ needed from presenter tomorrow

RTÉ’s new director general (DG) Kevin Bakhurst has said a “judgement” will be made soon about Ryan Tubridy’s future at the station.

The presenter and his agent must provide “maximum transparency” at tomorrow’s committee, Mr Bakhurst said.

He was speaking to media on his first day as DG outside the scandal-hit public broadcaster.

“As far as Ryan goes, we will see how this week goes and we will need to make a decision on that soon,” he said.

He added that there has not yet been a decision made about his future at the broadcaster yet.

Kevin Bakhurst calls for maximum transparency from Tubridy and Kelly at committee

“I don’t think it would be fair to say now, and I want to see how this week goes. I think it’s really important we see what comes out at the committees. I want to see maximum transparency from Ryan and his agent in that committee and I want to see maximum transparency from RTÉ,” he said.

“I want honesty and I want transparency and then we will make a judgement.”

The attitude of staff towards the return of the former Late Late Show host to his radio show will be a “major consideration” in the final decision, Mr Bakhurst added.

He said he wants to “hear the views of staff and respect the views of staff,” adding they should have “a louder voice” during his time as DG than they may have in the past.

Bakhurst expects 'more to come' from RTÉ investigation

It is an “ongoing discussion” with Tubridy’s agent on the amount he will continue to be paid while off air.

Mr Bakhurst takes over from Dee Forbes, who left the role earlier than expected last month when revelations of undisclosed payments made to presenter Ryan Tubridy by RTÉ were made public.

The new DG said he has not spoken to Ryan Tubridy since the news broke but “wishes him well” even if he decides to depart RTÉ.

Mr Bakhurst said it can be a genuine concern that RTÉ loses talent to competitors, given the loss of former Late Late Show host Pat Kenny.

However he added that now, RTÉ is “100pc” willing to lose talent to save money.

He added that RTÉ will continue the “downward pressure” on the salaries of some of the highest earners.

On the drip feed of information from RTÉ and whether he is "confident" he now knows "the sum total" of what has been going on, Mr Bakhurst said: "Honestly I don't know. I suspect there is more to come because we are trying to crawl over everything. And we will. You know, when we discover stuff, we will make it transparent.

"We've got a forensic accountant coming in from the Government. I suspect there may be more stuff to come out. But when it comes out, we'll put it out in the public domain."

Mr Bakhurst said he “would love to be able to give a guarantee” that there would no staff redundancies at the public broadcaster and will do his “utmost to make sure” they are not sought.

Kevin Bakhurst on what success and failure will look like for RTÉ's future

However he added: “Knowing the reality of the financial situation, I cannot take anything off the table. I’m not going to promise anything I cannot deliver.”

He said RTÉ will continue to discuss interim funding for the public broadcaster with the Government and said he would urge people to “carry on paying their licence fee”.

“We need to see what our finances are and we need to provide the right information to them,” he said.

“It’s not a bailout, it’s interim funding.”

He said incoming Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty has “behaved impeccably” during the ongoing controversy surrounding pay.

Mr Bakhurst said there was an “ongoing process” in regards to each individual on the executive board and their role.

He said he could not provide individual details due to GDPR and confidentiality.

Me Bakhurst said it was “credible” from his perspective that Dee Forbes was the only one who had knowledge of the payments made to Tubridy.

“From what I’ve seen, yes,” Mr Bakhurst replied.

When asked if he has a message for the former DG, he said: “I hope she gets better soon".

He confirmed his own salary is €250,000, which is less than he earned in his previous position with UK communications regulator Ofcom.

He said: "My salary is €250,000. I get a car allowance, I think it is €25,000.

"That is my overall package. It is less than I was earning at Ofcom."

Asked about RTE broadcasters taking part in commercial arrangements, Mr Bakhurst said: "I think the new register of interest that we are drawing up as a matter of urgency will deal with some of these issues.

"Some people will be allowed to do things but they will have to operate within the guidelines with the right information to do it and the right transparency around it.

"We are not going to prohibit people from doing everything but there has to be, for our licence fee payers and for everyone else, a degree of transparency."

Mr Bakhurst said he had recused himself from an examination of a car loan arrangement involving RTE sports reporter Marty Morrissey due to his friendship with the broadcaster.

Morrissey apologised last week for taking part in an "informal" arrangement where he used a Renault car after MCing a dozen events for the car brand.

He said he returned the car "voluntarily" on June 23 after reflecting on the controversy at RTE and concluding that the "ad hoc" arrangement was "an error of judgment".

Mr Bakhurst said another RTÉ executive, Adrian Lynch, would probe the matter and other potentially similar issues involving other staff. "Everyone knows Marty is a good friend of mine," he said.

"So I'm not involved. I'm deliberately not involved in that. I've asked Adrian Lynch to oversee not just Marty but a number of other cases that we're trying to tidy up and get information on.

"So Adrian Lynch is running that process. And he needs to get all the information together and then decide what the outcome will be on that."

Mr Bakhurst added: "I have deliberately not got involved in this process because I don't think it's appropriate because he's a friend of mine."

Mr Bakhurst acknowledged he has “friends across RTÉ” and, like in the case of Marty Morrissey, will recuse himself from any probe if further instances arise.

He said the circumstances were different in the case of Marty Morrissey as, unlike the situation with undisclosed payment to Ryan Tubridy, no licence fee payers money was lost.

Mr Bakhurst added that Adrian Lynch is overseeing the process in relation to RTÉ staff and any commercial deals they may be involved in, saying RTÉ has “got to get a handle on the size of the issue and what people took and didn’t take and what permissions they got”.

He said Mr Lynch and RTÉ will then “have to make a decision about whether there are sanctions and whether there is amnesty and we will decide that in due course.”

He added that there is no obligation on the now retired Geraldine Lynch to attend upcoming Oireachtas committee meetings.

She will continue to cooperate with RTÉ’s own reviews.

Mr Bakhurst also said that in his “personal view” he does not believe the DG should also sit on the board of GAAGO but added that he has not yet discussed the issue.

“It is not my intention to sit on that board,” he said, adding another member of the leadership team may take up the position instead with occasional oversight from the DG if needed.