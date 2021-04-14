BAI uphold complaint against Today FM over guest’s claim JK Rowling is ‘transphobic’

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) upheld a complaint against The Last Word with Matt Cooper on Today FM over a segment in which author JK Rowling was accused of being ‘transphobic’.

In a judgment issued today, the authority found the broadcast was not fair.

A complainant alleged a contributor on the show, which aired on Friday September 18, 2020, said Ms Rowling was “transphobic, without providing any evidence to back this up.”

He claimed this statement was not challenged by the presenter or any of the other panellist during the weekly round-up of the week’s stories.

He said this was a “very serious accusation” and claimed the segment lacked balance, impartiality or objectivity.

In its response, Today FM said the story arose after a number of tweets by singers Jedward, where they criticised several celebrities for comments about wearing face-masks and Covid-19.

The panel also mentioned that Jedward had tweeted about Harry Potter author JK Rowling, specifically her comments about transgender people and this was the context the remarks about her occurred.

The broadcaster said the definition of transphobia was “the irrational aversion, anxiety, discomfort or hatred of people because they are or are perceived to be transgender.”

It said the panellist in question was of the opinion Ms Rowling showed some characteristics of transphobia, such as anxiety and discomfort.

Today FM said their contributor was entitled to their opinion on a show that discussed different topics.

If the item had been solely based on the transgender debate, it would have included guests on both sides of the arguments. Instead, this was one of several topics raised on the item and it was not a news or current affairs piece but a “lively miscellany in which opinions are encouraged.”

Considering the complaint, the BAI’s compliance committee noted it was made under the Code of Fairness, Objectivity and Impartiality in News and Current Affairs.

It said while the content of the panel discussion was light-hearted in nature, it believed it was about a current affairs topic and believed the presenter plays a “critical role” in challenging the views of guests and contributors in the public interest.

It said the presenter did not do this or facilitate the exploration of alternative viewpoints.

Given the seriousness of the statements made by the panel guest, the broadcast was not fair and the complaint was upheld.

A total of 10 complaints were recently submitted to the BAI by members of the public for consideration and this was the only one that was upheld.

Online Editors