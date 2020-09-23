BAI reject viewer's claim metric used to measure weight on Operation Transformation is 'incitement to crime'

RTÉ’s Operation Transformation’s use of the imperial system to calculate the weight of team leaders was one of the complaints recently investigated by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

In details published today, a viewer raised the issue after a February 26, 2020 episode of the programme, which sees host Kathryn Thomas calling out the contestants’ weight in stones and pounds during the weekly weigh-in.

In a staunch response, RTÉ rejected the assertion that that the use of the imperial system could be considered “incitement to crime or as undermining the authority of the State.”

The complainant believed that the metric system of kilograms should be used as the “primary system of measurement on the programme.”

The system was introduced into Ireland in 2005 and under EU regulations, that was the one that should be used on the show by the state broadcaster.

The imperial system could be used as an extra indication for the “convenience of viewers” but only in addition to the metric system.

The viewer alleged that RTÉ is breaching legislation and undermining the authority of the state by not doing so.

In response, RTÉ acknowledged the legislation that brought in the system in 2005 but also pointed out the cultural traditions in EU countries.

“The broadcaster states that there is an everyday use of pounds and ounces by Irish people across society i.e. a new baby’s weight, ordering a pint of milk or a pound of meat,” it said.

Given that Operation Transformation was a mainstream family programme which reflects the lives of contestants, many of them would use imperial terms for weight.

“Further, the broadcaster denies that use of the imperial system can be considered incitement to crime or as undermining the authority of the State,” it said. There was no grounds for complaint under the Act, it added.

Rejecting the complaint, the BAI’s Compliance Committee said it had regard to the fact that many people in Ireland still refer to stones and ounces.

“In this regard, the reference to the imperial system is merely a reflection of colloquialisms that would be common and familiar to many of the programme participants and audience members,” it said.

Another complaint was sparked by an item on RTÉ Radio 1’s Arena which aired April 16, 2020. It saw the discussion of two movies ‘Contagion’ and ‘Outbreak’ which used included a clip from the series which had the profanity ‘f*cking s*it.”

The listener said the item went out at 19:15 without any prior warning, which he said was “inappropriate.”

“The complainant states that he personally is not offended by such language but states that his three young children were listening to the programme,” the report stated.

In its response, RTÉ said this language was used in the context of a dramatic scene which depicted a senior military figure confronted about the dire consequences if action was not taken.

“While the show does occasionally provide an advisory, it is entirely within the editorial control of the programme to determine when they deem this appropriate,” it said.

“In this instance, it was not deemed necessary or appropriate, particularly in the context of the two pandemic films being reviewed and the clip cited by the complainant. ‘Outbreak’ and ‘Contagion’ were not films aimed at a children’s audience as they dealt with themes that could be regarded as frightening for children.”

Rejecting the complaint, the Commission noted that Arena is aimed at an adult audience and considered that listeners would be familiar with the type of content in this programme. Noting the important of context, the programme is not for a children’s programme and the channel does not generally contain content aimed at youngsters.

Online Editors