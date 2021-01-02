Bagatelle singer Liam Reilly has died aged 65

Liam Reilly, the lead singer of Irish band Bagatelle, has died aged 65.

Mr Reilly penned the band’s best-known song Summer in Dublin, which was a hit in 1980.

The band he formed in 1978 with drummer Wally McConville, bass player Ken Doyle and guitarist John O’Brien, was also known for popular hits Second Violin and Leeson Street Lady.

The Dundalk man’s family confirmed that he passed away peacefully in his home in the Louth town yesterday.

They said: “We know that his many friends and countless fans around the world will share in our grief as we mourn his loss, but celebrate the extraordinary talent of the man whose songs meant so much to so many."

Rest in peace Liam Reilly 💔pic.twitter.com/GhKYg3R6c2 — Nik 😌 (@niks_karma) January 2, 2021

Bono previously commented that the band had a huge impact on U2 in the early days of their career.

After Bagatelle split up, Mr Reilly launched a solo career and represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1990.

He came joint-second with his song Somewhere in Europe.

Online Editors