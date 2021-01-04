| 3.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Baffled’ gardaí believe missing Tina Satchwell never left the country

Cork woman hasn't been seen since March 2017

Gardaí have pursued over 400 lines of inquiry since housewife Tina Satchwell disappeared in March, 2017, but are no closer to discovering her fate. Photo: Handout/Kyran O'Brien Expand

Close

Gardaí have pursued over 400 lines of inquiry since housewife Tina Satchwell disappeared in March, 2017, but are no closer to discovering her fate. Photo: Handout/Kyran O'Brien

Gardaí have pursued over 400 lines of inquiry since housewife Tina Satchwell disappeared in March, 2017, but are no closer to discovering her fate. Photo: Handout/Kyran O'Brien

Gardaí have pursued over 400 lines of inquiry since housewife Tina Satchwell disappeared in March, 2017, but are no closer to discovering her fate. Photo: Handout/Kyran O'Brien

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

Gardaí believe missing woman Tina Satchwell never left Ireland and that the key to solving the mystery over her disappearance lies in the east Cork community where she lived.

The Garda investigation into the disappearance of Ms Satchwell remains ongoing as officers admit they are baffled as to what happened to the fashion-loving housewife.

The Cork woman vanished from her home in the seaside resort of Youghal on March 20, 2017 – and no trace of her has been seen since despite repeated appeals for information and detailed Garda searches.

Privacy