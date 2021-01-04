‘Baffled’ gardaí believe missing Tina Satchwell never left the country

Gardaí believe missing woman Tina Satchwell never left Ireland and that the key to solving the mystery over her disappearance lies in the east Cork community where she lived.

The Garda investigation into the disappearance of Ms Satchwell remains ongoing as officers admit they are baffled as to what happened to the fashion-loving housewife.

The Cork woman vanished from her home in the seaside resort of Youghal on March 20, 2017 – and no trace of her has been seen since despite repeated appeals for information and detailed Garda searches.

Gardaí have now pursued almost 400 different lines of inquiry and studied over 100 hours of CCTV security camera footage in their hunt for Ms Satchwell, who was 45 when she vanished.

Detectives are now convinced she did not leave Ireland – while her husband, Richard, has maintained he believes his wife is alive and all he wants is for her to return home safe.

Mr Satchwell, who has not commented on the case over recent times, repeatedly appealed over the past three years for Tina to make contact with him, her family or the gardaí.

“My arms are open and always will be until I draw my final breath,” he said.

“I will never stop loving you. I know that the country is going through a tough time and some may think I’m selfish in asking them to keep contacting the Garda with any information about Tina.”

“This (message) is for Tina: if you are reading this, please make contact and, first of all, keep healthy. But if you only make contact to say that you don’t want me, I can live with that.”

“These last three years have been like learning to live with a disability and it’s been hard. Remember, love, and miss you.”

Mr Satchwell said his life has been a nightmare since his wife vanished from their Youghal home.

“The hurt and pain I have had to endure....I almost find them at times (to be) unbearable. I live in a state of misery.”

He has also kept all birthday, anniversary and Christmas presents for his wife since her disappearance three years ago.

Gardaí confirmed all leads in the case so far have failed to yield any clue.

Tina did not have a passport and there was no indication she had purchased tickets to travel overseas by either plane or ferry.

“At this point, all the indications are that Tina never left Ireland,” one garda said.

A senior garda source confirmed that they have no plans for any further major searches following large-scale operations off the Youghal coast and in an east Cork woodland in both 2017 and 2018.

Both searches failed to yield any clues as to her whereabouts.

Tina was last seen by her husband at 10am on March 20, 2017 when she asked him to go on an errand to Dungarvan from their Youghal home.

She was last seen by a member of the public on March 19 when she and her husband attended a car boot sale in Carrigtwohill in east Cork.