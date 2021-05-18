Badger expert commissioned by Pat Kenny says building work would lead to extinction of badger family at nursing home site

Pat Kenny is objecting to plan for nursing home next to his Dalkey home. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A leading badger expert is endorsing broadcaster Pat Kenny’s fears for the future of a badger family at his property if a planned nursing home adjacent to the Kenny home in Dalkey proceeds.

Consultant ecologist, Billy Flynn has told Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council that the construction of the 104-bedroom nursing home “would almost certainly lead to the local extinction” of the badgers at the site.

Mr Flynn points out that badgers are protected under Irish and European law.

In a 10-page submission lodged with the council on the impact of the nursing home on badger conservation at the site, Mr Flynn says the Badger Conservation Plan lodged with the application “will not succeed in the conservation of this species at this site”.

With 20 years experience in the field, Mr Flynn of Flynn Furney Environmental Consultants has been commissioned by Pat and Kathy Kenny and nine other households that will be affected by Bartra Capital's planned nursing home to carry out a study on the impact on the local badgers of the planned development.

In the report, Mr Flynn argues that the Badger Conservation Plan lodged with the application is “flawed” and “insufficient” to address the scale and location of the proposed development “which in the long term will make this badger sett unviable”.

He says the conservation plan lodged by Bartra “cannot be accepted as realistic as the nature and location of the proposed development would result in significant negative impacts that would endanger the conservation interests of this badger community”.

Mr Flynn points out that the sett “is a breeding sett” and is currently home to a number of cubs that were born this year.

“No attempt should be made to exclude or translocate the badgers from this sett.”

Mr Flynn states that it is his opinion based on 20 years of badger survey and conservation work “any such attempts would result in the extinction of this badger group”.

He says the development as proposed “is entirely at odds with conditions that would be required to ensure the conservation of this badger group”.

He says that since his engagement on the project in September 2019 “the sett has been active without interruption”.

Mr Flynn’s submission follows Pat Kenny claiming that in his objection against the proposed nursing home that the “straightforward commercially driven enterprise cannot justify killing the badgers of Bulloch Harbour”.

However, the Badger Conservation Plan lodged with the application by Bartra states that once proposed mitigation measures have been implemented for the badgers, the proposed nursing home “will not have a significant impact on the (badger) sett structure”.

It states that the proposed nursing home plan was modified to move construction activities away from the badger sett and the entire southern area of the site.

As part of their objection concerning the badgers the Kennys state that they are in the fortunate and unique position of having an active breeding badger sett “within the grounds of our home”.

They say the badgers have been there for in over 20 years.

“During this time, we have let them be and kept an eye on them. We have been rewarded over the years with the sight of young badger cubs playing.

“It is not just our family, but the entire neighbourhood, particularly the children, who enjoy these shy nocturnal creatures,” they say.

The Kennys have now lodged a second objection against the proposed scheme being one of 12 households to sign up to a group objection lodged on their behalf by planning consultant, Henrik van der Kamp.

As part of the comprehensive objection, Mr van der Kamp argues that the proposed mitigation measures in the Badger Conservation Plan are unreliable given the extent of construction activity, including underground works.

He says the proposal would result in serious injury to residential amenity of adjacent properties because of overlooking and overbearing impacts.

He also argues the proposal “would create traffic hazard because of inadequate width of the access lane” and would threaten a protected species of wildlife.

Dalkey Community Council has also lodged an objection against the scheme. Chair Susan McDonnell says they have concerns over the scale, height, and massing of the proposal in a residential area.

In the documents lodged on behalf of Bartra by Thornton O’Connor Town Planning, Patricia Thornton states that unlike the permitted Bartra apartment scheme for the site, there is no development in the southern portion of the site and this significantly reduces the impact of the property on the surrounding dwellings at the southern end of the site.

She says the nursing home scheme has been sensitively designed to minimise the potential impact on the residential amenity of surrounding properties.

She says that what is proposed represents a significant investment in an under-utilised infill site providing “a much needed nursing home facility for the area”.

She adds that the principal objective of the application is to contribute towards reducing the shortage of residential care home beds.

A decision is due on the application next month.