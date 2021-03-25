| 6.7°C Dublin

Bad weather and the pandemic cause waiting list for driving tests to spiral

Troy and Althea Greybe with their daughters Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

More than 2,500 driving tests have been cancelled since the start of the year, with the majority being called off due to weather-related issues.

Only essential workers are permitted to sit their driving test under Level 5 restrictions, but pressure is mounting on the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to deal with the backlog caused by the pandemic.

Figures released to the Irish Independent show a total of 2,578 tests were cancelled including 2,158 due to “adverse conditions”, while 420 didn’t go ahead due to people displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

