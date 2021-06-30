‘Bad move’ led to collision which caused the death of Estlin Wall (3), inquest hears

Amy and Vincent Wall and daughter Estlin, who lost her life in the tragic crash

Estlin Wall's parents Amy and Vincent hold a photograph of their daughter outside the Coroners Court in Dublin during the inquest into her tragic death. Photo: Steve Humphreys

An inquest into the death of three-year-old Estlin Wall has heard that the truck driver who caused the collision was driving erratically and had suddenly pulled out from behind a bus just before the crash.

Estlin, from Ennistymon, Co Clare, was just nine days short of her fourth birthday when she was killed in a crash as her father was driving her to crèche.

The truck pulled out from behind a bus travelling in the opposite direction to the car being driven by Estlin’s father Vincent, prompting a chain of events that would lead to a collision with another car at Inagh, in Co Clare on March 15 2017.

The truck was described as dangerously defective, and witnesses said they thought the driver’s manoeuvre was “crazy” and “a bad move”.

Estlin was killed and her father suffered a brain injury. He cannot remember the crash and missed his daughter’s funeral because of his injuries.

The driver of the truck, Senan O’Flaherty (64) from Cooraclare in Co Clare, was initially fined €1,500 and banned from driving for four years after pleading guilty to charges of careless driving causing death and careless driving causing serious bodily harm.

But the Court of Appeal later ruled that the sentence originally handed down to the truck driver was too lenient and imposed a 16-month sentence, suspended for two years. It found that the original judgment – which placed O’Flaherty’s culpability at the lower end of the scale – had been wrong.

At today’s coroner’s court hearing, the driver of the bus, Martin Hurley, gave evidence that he was aware of a truck pulling out from behind him to try and overtake him or to get a view to overtake, and pulling back in again. “I thought it was crazy,” he said.

Mr Hurley said he later noticed the truck was not behind him anymore, but he was unaware there had been a crash until he received a phone call while on a lunch break telling him that gardai wanted to talk to him about a collision on the road he had been driving on.

Witnesses who were driving behind the truck gave evidence that they saw the truck pull out from behind the bus as if to overtake it, but pulling back in immediately and having difficulty controlling the vehicle.

Geraldine Kilbane said when she saw the truck pull out to overtake she thought “what’s he doing?” because she could see Mr Wall’s car coming the other way.

Mr Wall’s car passed her and was out of control having reacted to seeing the truck in its path, but she did not see the crash.

Ms Kilbane said she decided to report the truck driver to the Gardai in Ennistymon where she worked, but the Sergeant there had received reports of a collision when she arrived.

Morgan Lahiffe was driving behind Ms Kilbane in his Kia car.

His deposition to the Coroner’s Court said to him it looked like the truck driver made a last-minute decision to overtake the bus and he thought it was a ‘bad move’.

He then saw Mr Wall’s car coming towards him and it was out of control because it was reacting to the truck, and then it collided with his car.

Vehicle inspector Garda Brendan Condon said an examination of the truck being driven by Mr O’Flaherty found it was dangerously defective.

He also said that the road where the crash happened was not one where a person should overtake in a truck in his opinion.

Mr O’Flaherty’s evidence, given by deposition, was that he thought the bus in front of him was “driving funny” had a mechanical problem because it’s speed was varying, and that he had looked to overtake it if it was safe but he was not in a hurry.

He said he was not aware of a collision behind him until Gardai stopped him. The hearing continues.