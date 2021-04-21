Backbencher Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators on a ‘bizarre’ campaign to urge their own housing minister to ‘strengthen’ cheap homes plan

Fianna Fáil Senator Mary Fitzpatrick speaking to media on the Plinth outside Leinster House today. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Backbencher Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators are on a “bizarre” campaign to urge their own Housing Minister to “strengthen” his ‘cheap’ homes plan.

Three Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators who are on the Oireachtas Housing Committee took to the plinth at Leinster House to lay out eight amendments for Darragh O’Brien’s Affordable Housing Bill.

Four of the amendments relate to the controversial shared equity scheme, which the ESRI and the Central Bank have warned will push up house prices.

Read More

Senator Mary Fitzpatrick and TDs Paul McAuliffe and Joe Flaherty took to the plinth this morning to call on the minister to consider these recommendations.

However, Senator Fitzpatrick said that the three Fianna Fáil members are “very actively” engaging with Mr O’Brien.

“We’re also very conscious that he’s a minister in a department that is there a lot longer than what he has been. He’s also a minister in a Government where we don’t have a majority.”

She said housing is the “number one priority” for Fianna Fáil and that the three Fianna Fáil politicians are aiming to help the minister.

“From a Fianna Fáil party perspective, housing is certainly our number one priority.

“We want to ensure that the minister’s hand is strengthened within Government, within Cabinet and with all the Government departments.”

“We will be pushing hard to ensure that these amendments are included in the pre-legislative scrutiny report that goes to the department.”

This is the first time that any of the three have spoken out publicly against the proposed Bill, despite often defending it in media appearances and in public Housing Oireachtas Committee meetings when it was criticised by members of Opposition parties.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said it was a “bizarre” move by the backbenchers.

“I don’t think I’ve ever come across a group of Government backbenchers asking a minister to amend his legislation from the plinth, normally you do that from a committee or talking to your party colleague,” he said.

Meanwhile, prominent Fianna Fáil backbencher Marc MacSharry told Newstalk yesterday that he has no confidence in his party leader, Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“We have had one strategy which is based on hope, vaccination and lockdown. That’s not a strategy - and in that context, no: I don’t have confidence,” he said.

Read More

Online Editors