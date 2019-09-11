THE return of duty-free for travellers between Ireland and the UK is sure to mark a "booze cruise" renaissance. Except that in the days of budget airlines, it might be cheaper to fly to Britain and back rather than taking the ferry.

Back to the 'booze cruise' days - how the return of duty-free could mean significant savings

For just over €22 on a return flight from London to Dublin, passengers can stock up on cigarettes from €3 and beer from as little as €2.50. At Dublin Airport, travellers will find a litre bottle of Jameson priced at €26, while in SuperValu the same bottle will cost you €47.65.

For vodka drinkers, a litre duty-free bottle of Smirnoff is €18, compared to €27 in O'Briens.

A litre bottle of Captain Morgan's rum will set the booze cruise traveller back just €17, a real saving in contrast to €29 in Tesco.

Travellers with a liking for gin will be happy to know they can buy a litre bottle of Gordon's London Dry Gin for €20, which will save them a total of €16 if they were to shop in SuperValu.

And for those who feel like celebrating, a bottle of duty-free Moët & Chandon Champagne can be bought for €47, compared to €55 in Molloys.

Irish Independent