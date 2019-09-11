Back to the 'booze cruise' days - how the return of duty-free could mean significant savings
THE return of duty-free for travellers between Ireland and the UK is sure to mark a "booze cruise" renaissance. Except that in the days of budget airlines, it might be cheaper to fly to Britain and back rather than taking the ferry.
For just over €22 on a return flight from London to Dublin, passengers can stock up on cigarettes from €3 and beer from as little as €2.50. At Dublin Airport, travellers will find a litre bottle of Jameson priced at €26, while in SuperValu the same bottle will cost you €47.65.
For vodka drinkers, a litre duty-free bottle of Smirnoff is €18, compared to €27 in O'Briens.
A litre bottle of Captain Morgan's rum will set the booze cruise traveller back just €17, a real saving in contrast to €29 in Tesco.
Travellers with a liking for gin will be happy to know they can buy a litre bottle of Gordon's London Dry Gin for €20, which will save them a total of €16 if they were to shop in SuperValu.
And for those who feel like celebrating, a bottle of duty-free Moët & Chandon Champagne can be bought for €47, compared to €55 in Molloys.
Irish Independent