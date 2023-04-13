‘Back to School Botox’ ad for mothers banned

The ad was suggesting “that it was necessary for women to look a certain way to be confident taking their children to school”

Botox is still one of the most requested treatments. Photo: Getty Images

An advertisement for ‘Back to School Botox’ for mothers has been banned in the UK as it “exploited women’s insecurities about their bodies and the ageing process.”

Glowday, a site that compares aesthetic procedure practitioners, had used a photo of a woman with a child wearing a rucksack to advertise “back to school treatment" for parents in September 2022.

“The start of the new school term has an extra edge of anticipation for us Mums this year,” the advertisement said.

"It feels like the beginning of normality… with women bearing the brunt of it all – so it’s great we might finally be turning a little attention back to ourselves.”

Underneath, Glowday promised to offer “hundreds of medically-qualified practitioners” that are “all insured, checked and verified.”

The comparison website said it had received “more bookings for treatments in September, then [sic] ever before!

"Over a quarter of women say lockdown has aged them and are turning to non-surgical aesthetic treatments to put the spring back in their step and perhaps feel more like themselves on the school run.”

Another photo showed a smiling woman in a dress and high heels with the caption: “Why are Mums having Botox? All these women really want is to look like the very best version of themselves, and feel confident and self-assured. And that’s exactly what aesthetic treatments can do for us.”

It added: “So, what treatments are good for Mums on the school run? By far the most popular poison of choice, Botox… If it’s your first foray into treatments baby Botox is your new BFF.”

The final section – titled “School Run Mum” said: “So there’s a few ideas if you are one of those Mums who wants to dazzle at the school gates, or just a Mum who wants to dazzle, or just an ordinary woman who want to feel more like herself again!

"You can book any of these treatments with some incredible practitioners on your doorstep.”

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in the UK has now ruled that the advertisement can no longer appear.

It focused “solely on women, and specifically mothers” the ASA said, adding the advertisement “implied that women needed to look a certain way in order to have confidence.”

The ad was suggesting “that it was necessary for women to look a certain way to be confident taking their children to school,” the ASA said.

The ASA also ruled the advertisements for Botox are already banned as it is a prescription-only medicine and Glowday has been told “not to advertise prescription-only medicines to the general public, and to ensure that their ads were prepared with a sense of responsibility and did not perpetuate harmful gender stereotypes.”

Glowday corrected a number of issues raised by the ASA after arguing that the advertisement was based on research they had carried out.

They said their research demonstrated that caregivers had the opportunity to book into treatments when schools began again.