Baby's distressed cry alerted garda to blaze after chip pan caught fire

Gardaí have been praised for their heroism after entering a family's burning home and helping to extinguish a fire which started after a chip pan went ablaze.

The house is adjacent to Bruff garda station, in Co Limerick, and gardaí were able to reach the property quickly.

First on the scene was Garda Noelle Fitzgerald, who was on duty at the station, viewing CCTV footage when she heard the "very distressed crying of a baby coming from a nearby house through an open window", a Garda spokesman said.

"She rushed to the house where she met a man who told her that a chip pan had caught fire."

Gardaí Robert Young, David Hennessy and Noreen Moloney arrived on the scene moments later with fire extinguishers.

"Whilst Garda Fitzgerald and Moloney looked after the family, Garda Young and Hennessy entered the house and extinguished the fire, and Garda Hennessy also managed to disconnect the electricity supply to the house to prevent further damage," the spokesman said.

The fire broke out at Barrack View, Sycamore Drive, Bruff, Co Limerick, shortly after 10pm last Saturday, August 1.

Bruff Superintendent John Ryan, said that "due to the quick actions of all involved, we prevented a very serious incident from happening".

Three units of the fire brigade, attached to Kilmallock and Charleville fire stations, attended the scene.

Irish Independent