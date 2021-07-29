Baby killed in Ardoyne named as Liam O’Keefe, police confirm second child ‘stable’ and woman (29) moved from hospital to custody

A baby boy killed in a tragic incident in north Belfast on Tuesday evening has been named by police as Liam O’Keefe.

Police also confirmed a 29-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder has been released from hospital and has been transferred to police custody for questioning.

They confirmed the other young child injured during the incident remains in hospital where her condition is described as stable.

The local community has been left shocked by the tragedy, as residents continue to leave cuddly toys, flowers and written tributes outside the property.

One poignant message read: “You were too precious for here little one”.

In a statement Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “A 29 year old woman arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder has now been released from hospital and transferred to police custody for questioning.

“The other young child injured during this incident remains in hospital where her condition is described as stable.

“I would like to thank the local community for their unwavering support and patience while we continue our investigation into the tragic events of Tuesday evening and I continue to ask that anyone who has any information to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1787 of 27/07/21.”

Floral tributes left at the Ardoyne address Photo: PressEye

Floral tributes left at the Ardoyne address Photo: PressEye

Police were called to the house at Brompton Park in the Ardoyne area at around 8pm, after being alerted by a relative who was concerned for the children’s welfare.

When the PSNI arrived at the scene, they found the baby and the toddler suffering from stab wounds.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene and the second child was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A post-mortem examination of baby Liam O’Keefe is expected to take place later on Thursday.

Tribute message left Photo: PressEye

Tribute message left Photo: PressEye

Following the incident, MP for the area John Finucane said it was “difficult to comprehend” what had happened.

“It’s a very tight-knit community, houses are very close to each other, neighbours are very close to each other,” the Sinn Féin MP said.

“I think as the area tried to get to grips with what was unfolding before them, I think shock and a certain sense of numbness just befell everybody.

“It compounds the hurt when we’re dealing with somebody so young.

“Our thoughts are obviously hoping to be very positive for the other child, who’s critical."