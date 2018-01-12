Baby girl who was in the back seat of car stolen in north Dublin is 'perfect', her mother has said
A baby who was in the back seat of a car when it was stolen is "perfect", her mother has said.
The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a house at Park Vale in Baldoyle, north Dublin at around 7.30am this morning with the baby girl in the back seat.
The car and the infant were located 45 minutes later in the Clongriffin area. The baby was unharmed during the incident.
The infant has been reunited with her family.
Her mother said this evening: "She's perfect, everybody is doing okay and she is fine."
She declined to comment further on their ordeal.
No arrests have been made.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to get in touch with them, particularly anyone who observed the car taken in the incident between 7.30am and 8.15am to contact them.
The car is a dark navy Opel Vectra hatchback registration no. 05D 66688.
Anyone with any information to contact Raheny Garda station on 01 6664300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
More to follow
Online Editors