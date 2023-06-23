Baby giraffe born at Fota as wildlife park celebrates 40th anniversary

Fota Wildlife Park is celebrating 40 years in business with the announcement of a female baby Rothschild’s giraffe. Photo: Darragh Kane

Fota Wildlife Park marks its 40th anniversary with the announcement of a female baby Rothschild’s giraffe, whose direct lineage, her great great grandmother Frisky, was a member of the founding herd at Fota. Photo: Darragh Kane

FOTA Wildlife Park today celebrated its 40th anniversary and its status as the world's best breeding site for endangered species in fitting fashion - by welcoming a new baby giraffe.

The facility opened in 1983 on the old Smith-Barry estate in east Cork with under 50 species and it is now the top visitor attraction in the south.

Fota today boasts 109 species (1,096 animals), many critically endangered in the wild

Having started with cheetahs, Fota now includes all the 'big cats' such as the lion and tiger in its animal attractions.

Director Sean McKeown said it was "a very proud day" for the park and its accomplishments in helping save numerous species over the years from extinction.

Fota's breeding work with cheetahs, the European bison and giraffe has resulted in many being reintroduced to protected areas of the wild.

Since 1983 a total of 12 million people have visited Fota.

Fota Wildlife Park is celebrating 40 years in business with the announcement of a female baby Rothschild’s giraffe. Photo: Darragh Kane

Over those four decades, Fota has served as a virtual maternity centre for endangered species and its births include 240 cheetahs, 72 Rothschild’s giraffes and 60 European bison.

Over the last 40 years, 7,914 different animals have called Fota Wildlife Park their home, some for a short term and some for their whole life - and this does not include the 7,500 Natterjack toadlets that were released back into the wild in Kerry.

In 1983 the Rothschild’s giraffe along with the zebra and cheetah were some of the first species of animals to come to Fota Wildlife Park.

Fota said it was poignant that its 40th anniversary celebrations were marked by the announcement of the arrival of a new baby giraffe (Giraffa Camelopardalis Rothschildi).

The new female giraffe was born on April 30 to mother Clodagh and father Ferdie.

A competition will now be held to allow the public to decide her name.

Fota Wildlife Park Turns 40 today

She proudly traces her lineage in Cork back to 1982 when her great great grandmother Frisky came to Fota Wildlife Park from Southampton Zoo in England.

The baby giraffe’s mother Clodagh, who is eight years old, is part of a long line of giraffes born in Fota Wildlife Park.

Clodagh’s mother Aoife was born in Fota Wildlife Park in 2010 and her grandmother Róisín was born there in 1992.

The calf’s great great grandmother, Frisky, was one of the founding herd members.

Fota's latest arrival is a pale colour and she is already displaying similar personality characteristics to her great grandmother Róisín who was a strong fearless female giraffe!

The park also boasts an impressive new Tropical House, an award-winning €6m Asian Sanctuary and an exciting new €5.5m research, education and conference complex which will open next November.

Adding Sumatran Tigers to their animal offering delivered a 15pc jump in visitor numbers for the park.

Mr McKeown said the new education complex will allow Fota to better cater for students, researchers and tourists - being capable of seating 500 people.

With other parts of Fota capable of seating a further 300 people, the aim is to allow Fota to become a major day-trip destination for cruise liner passengers from nearby Cobh as well as schools and even universities.

Spanning more than 100 acres, Fota is a not-for-profit charity and critically depends on its gate receipts which deliver around 95pc of the annual park income.

Fota has an annual turnover of around €6m with more than 150 staff at peak summer operations.

That proved a major issue during the Covid-19 pandemic when Fota, just like Dublin Zoo, faced a financial nightmare with no gate receipt income and a monthly feed bill for its animals of €15,000-plus.

Some 50pc of Fota's visitors are tourists and the park delivers a €200m boost to the local economy each season.

But for Mr McKeown and his team the true definition of a successful year is the birth record for their critically endangered species.

"That's what we are here for - to ensure that these magnificent animals are around for generations to come."

It is a commitment shared each year by almost half a million Fota visitors.

While tigers and lions are hugely popular and act as a major visitor draw, the park's favourite animals have remained consistent since its opening 40 years ago - giraffes, cheetahs, spider monkeys and lemurs.

Fota's ranking as one of the world's premier breeding sites for endangered species is best illustrated by the Black and White Lemur.

The east Cork park has a healthy and successful breeding population of 12 - precisely the same number as is left in an entire 1,000 square mile reserve in their native Madagascar.

Fota's success is best exemplified by the European bison which once faced extinction.

Fota has bred the bison successfully for 40 years - and its numbers are now so healthy that populations have been reintroduced all over Eastern Europe and other parts of the continent.

Having done its job, Fota will wind down its breeding operations with the bison just to maintain a small population in east Cork.