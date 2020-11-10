Baby food product recalled due to possible plastic contamination

Baby food manufacturer Nutricia have recalled a batch of one of their Aptamil cereals as it emerged it may be contaminated with plastic.

The product is Aptamil Multigrain Banana & Berry Cereal, for ages seven months and older.

The possible contaminant is a blue packaging plastic, the recall notice specifies.

The pack sizes of the batch affected are 200g bags and the best before date on the batch concerned is 7/7/2021.

Nutricia and the Food Safety Authority have said that no other batches of this product or any other Aptamil product have been contaminated.

Aptamil is manufactured by Nutricia which is part of the Danone group.

A recall notice issued by the Food Safety Authority read: “Nutricia is recalling the above batch of Aptamil Multigrain Banana & Berry Cereal, 7+ months due to the possible presence of pieces of blue plastic packaging.

“No other batches are implicated. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.”

