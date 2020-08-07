Baby cheetahs help boost visitor numbers at Fota

Fota Wildlife Park hope the three new additions will prove a hit with the public and help further boost August visitor numbers.

The park has enjoyed excellent visitor numbers in June and July following its reopening after the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown with almost 150,000 patrons passing through its gates.

However, Fota is hoping strong visitor numbers will continue into the autumn to help offset the revenue hit it suffered because of the lockdown.

Now, the park has launched a public competition to select names for its three rambunctious new arrivals.

The cubs were born earlier this summer

The cubs were born earlier this summer

The three cubs - of the endangered Northern Cheetah species or Acinonyxj Soemmeringii - were born to mother Nimpy and father Sam.

Comprising one male and two females, the new arrivals were born on June 10 and have only now started venturing out of their cubbing den.

Nimpy is ten years old and was born in Parc Zoologique de La Palmyre, France and the father is Sam, a four years old male born in Wadi Al Safa Wildlife Centre in Dubai.

The duo have been a breeding pair at Fota since 2017.

To date, a total of 204 of the endangered cheetah species have been born at the east Cork park. Fota Lead Ranger Julien Fonteneau said it was a great boost for the park.

“We are delighted to be announcing a second litter of Northern cheetah cubs since the reopening in May," he said.

"Without a doubt, the Northern cheetah is the most successful breeding programme here at Fota and the species has become synonymous with the park - it’s even on our logo. We put that breeding success down to the naturalistic habitats and environments that we create for the animals.”

Fota Wildlife Park, a conservation charity, estimates it lost €1.5m during the ten week closure earlier in the year due to Covid-19.

Since then it has introduced an online booking system to safely manage the numbers entering the park - capping the maximum number of people at any one time within the park at 1500.

The 100 acre park ranks as one of the world's leading breeding centres for endangered species and boasts 135 different animal species.

A not-for-profit charity, Fota critically depends on its gate receipts which deliver around 95pc of the annual park income.

Fota has an annual turnover of around €6m with more than 150 staff at peak summer operations. Because of the Covid-19 shutdown, Fota has had to suspend work on the long-planned redevelopment of its popular Monkey Island while vital flood protection schemes have also been stalled.

Each month, the food bill for Fota's animals is around €15,000. The majority of Fota's animals represent some of the most endangered species on the planet.

Opened in 1983 on part of the old Smith-Barry estate, the park boasts almost 470,000 visitors annually. Some 50pc of Fota's visitors are tourists and the park delivers a €200m boost to the local economy each season.

