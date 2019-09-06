Baby boy dies, woman (early 20s) in serious condition after two-car collision

A two-month-old baby boy has died and a young woman is in a serious condition following a two-car collision on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 2pm today at Cappamore, County Limerick.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The baby boy was airlifted to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition. Sadly, he has since passed away.

A female driver in her early twenties was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries. She remained in a serious condition on Friday evening.

Another female driver, aged in her late twenties, was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

The road remains closed with diversions in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene and they are appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.

They are looking for people who were travelling at approximately 2pm at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore, County Limerick, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area and may have Dashcam Footage, to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382947 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

A man in his seventies also lost his life in a separate two-car collision on Friday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a jeep and a car on the N63 at Rooaunmore, Claregalway, County Galway.

The incident occurred at approximately 5pm.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead. A post mortem is due to take place at a later date. No further injuries were reported from the scene.

Forensic Collision Investigators attended the scene and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward as well as any motorists travelling on the N63 at Rooaunmore, Claregalway, County Galway at approximately 5pm who may have Dashcam Footage to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

