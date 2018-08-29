News Irish News

Wednesday 29 August 2018

Baby bird adopted by staff at Ann Summers store rescued from Primark fire

People look on as firefighters tackle the blaze (Liam McBurney/PA)
People watch outside the Primark store in Belfast city centre (Liam McBurney/PA)
Debris outside the Primark store (Liam McBurney/PA)
Heavy smoked swamped the area (Liam McBurney/PA)
Flames from a major blaze which broke out at the Primark store (Liam McBurney/PA)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A baby seagull has been rescued after nearly being killed by fumes from the Primark fire raging in Belfast city centre on Tuesday afternoon.

The aptly named 'Smokey' had been adopted by a group of staff at the nearby Ann Summers store after being abandoned by his family.

A representative from Debbie Doolittle's Wild Life (DDWL) was on their way to pick Smokey up when the fire took hold at the nearby Primark.

Smokey, a juvenile lesser black backed gull (a breed a seagull) had been living on the balcony of the store where the Ann Summers staff were looking after him and helping him recuperate from a broken wing.

A firefighter trains a hose on a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast Photo: Liam McBurney /PA Wire
When the fire started Smokey was exposed to the smoke from the fire and was at risk of choking to death until the DDWL representative got to him just in time.

"The fire wasn't as developed at that stage and the area wasn't fully cordoned off so we raced up to the roof. I covered my face and ran out to get him and in as quick as possible," the DDWL representative said.

Smoke from a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
"The balcony faced the fire so he was getting the full brunt of the black smoke.

"Ten to fifteen minutes breathing that in and he would probably have perished so I was glad to have saved him."

Flames from a major blaze which has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
"And just in time as there was a loud bang and the fire service asked us all to evacuate the store."

Luckily Smokey is now recovering at DDWL Headquarters.

"The things you have to do! Just glad he's safe, if a little smelly!"

"Luckily he should be fine with some rest and tender loving care."

