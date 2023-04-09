Babies raised with pets at home less likely to have food allergies

New study bears out belief that being exposed to germs early in life makes for a healthy immune system that can tell friend from foe

Easter is a lovely time of year. But if there’s one thing you should do this Easter it’s to get down and dirty with your kids. By which I mean get out in the fresh air, preferably in the countryside and inhale deeply. Being on or near a farm is ideal but equally a roll in the grass in the park will likely do the trick as well. This is because our immune systems need it. Years of research has shown that a bit of dirt is good for you, especially for children.