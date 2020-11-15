Babies case: third arrest

Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a 46-year-old man after two three-month-old babies were left fighting for their lives at a children's hospital in Belfast following an alleged botched circumcision at a house in Co Fermanagh last week. Two other people have been charged in connection with the incident.

Paramedics were called to a house in Enniskillen where they discovered the boys had sustained serious injuries and were bleeding heavily. The babies were admitted to nearby South West Acute Hospital. Their parents were arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). The couple were charged with two counts each of cruelty to children.

The boys were transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where they spent several days in intensive care and later underwent urgent reconstructive surgery.

In a statement, a PSNI spokeswoman confirmed detectives from its Public Protection Branch have charged two people to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on November 30 for child cruelty and arrested a man after he presented himself to police last week. He was subsequently released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service. Last night Belfast Health and Social Care Trust declined to provide an update on the condition of the babies.

