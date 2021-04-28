Baaarilliant: Bruce the lamb gets mistaken for dog when owner takes him for a walk

Cara McNally with her pet lamb Bruce and Nicole Daly with her sheep dog Trixie out for a walk in Lusk, Co Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Since the pandemic, there has been a massive increase in dog-walking as people are spending more time than ever at home with their pets.

However, it’s not just dogs that are being walked as one proud sheep owner has been making sure her lamb gets his daily exercise too.

Transition year student Cara McNally (16) from Lusk, north Co Dublin, said her family’s six-week-old lamb Bruce loves going out for walks on his lead.

Cara’s dad Paul claims the lamb behaves more like a house pet than a farm animal and enjoys meeting new people during his strolls around Dublin.

Many people do a double-take when they spot the lamb on the footpath as he resembles a poodle.

“Some people walk by and you can see them asking ‘was that a poodle?’ and you know they’re doubting themselves about what they see.

“A lot of people come back and want to pet the lamb.

“Kids love meeting him too because he's so soft to touch,” he said.

Paul said the lamb is very socialised and is used to human interaction as he is bottle fed.

“He was a triplet and his mother didn't have enough milk to feed him so he's more used to humans and that's why he’s very friendly.

“He doesn’t mind people petting him and touching him,” he said.

Transition year students were unable to do work experience this year due to Covid-19 so Cara began helping out on her family’s farm instead. She began taking Bruce for strolls alongside their dog, Trixie.

“Everytime Cara takes the dog for a walk down the fields the lamb will come with them and one day she put a lead on him and he seemed to like it so he kept walking with her.

“But sometimes it’s more the lamb that's being walked than the dog.

“Once he sees her going for the lead now he knows where he's going,” he explained.

The family also have a goat, pig and cattle on their farm.

Bruce even sleeps in the shed alongside Trixie.

“He sleeps with the dog out in the shed. I don’t think the dog had any choice in the matter.

“We’ll have to start up a Facebook page for him,” he joked.