Aware Christmas 5km takes place this weekend in support of mental health

There is no doubt that 2020 has taken its toll on the mental health of the global population. But some people are more affected than others and may not be able to verbalise their feelings or tell someone they need help.

In order to create awareness about this very real issue, the 15th annual Aware Christmas 5k will take place from 11th to 13th of December and the charity is urging people across the country to run, walk, jog or move by whatever means possible to virtually come together in support of mental health.

Participants can choose their own route, and will each receive a bespoke festive medal which doubles as a Christmas tree ornament.

Stephen Butterly, Head of Fundraising, says Aware has seen a dramatic increase in demand for its services since March, highlighting the impact of the pandemic on the nation’s wellbeing.

“It’s been a challenging year for everyone as we all learn to live with Covid-19,” he says. “We need the public’s support to ensure that we can be there for everyone who needs us, so we are asking as many people as possible to join us for the Aware Christmas 5K in support of mental health. Every single euro counts, and every single participant will make a difference. We are also encouraging corporate organisations to get involved, with the event providing a fun way to bring the team together virtually this Christmas, while supporting an important cause.”

David O'Connor has had personal experience of mental health issues and agrees that it is not only important to raise awareness, but exercise can also be hugely beneficial.

“I began blogging about my own experiences with low mood and depression back in 2014 as I had just come out of two extremely devastating periods,” says the 36-year old business development rep. “Previously I had created something of a facade in life, playing a laid back, happy-go-lucky personality who didn't have a care in the world - yet I was miserable, had been self-harming for years and forced a very conscious and consistent surge of self-hate upon my life.”

The Dublin man says his troubles started with a delayed reaction to being bullied at school and later mugged and threatened with a syringe. After years of staying silent, he then opened up to a friend and soon after sought professional help, which, along with writing and running, really helped his mental health to improve.

“Running has always made me feel good and relaxed in myself and I have used it as an important mental health practice,” says the endurance athlete. “In 2015 I ran my first marathon, and it was incredible - the crowds, the atmosphere, there's a certain majesty to the whole experience. Taking into account everything I had been through in the time leading up to this I was so proud of myself. I pushed harder than I ever had in my life to reach that finish line and when I got there, I cried my eyes out. It was the first time in my life I felt I could do absolutely anything.

“I gained a lot of confidence from that experience which helped me to become more comfortable talking about my own mental health journey. I wanted to make a bold statement for mental health awareness so began to explore the possibility of an extreme running event to fundraise for Aware.”

David came up with the idea of running 10 marathons in 10 days in aid of the charity and says the monotony of running loops around a track symbolised how people can feel when they are stuck in a never ending cycle of mental pain. With this challenge and others, he has raised over €30,000 and hopes to reach €100,000.

Through his podcast ‘I sprained my mental health’ and his Instagram @performance_doc, he hopes to normalise mental health issues and encourage people to talk about their problems and try to find the right support.

“I've recently come out of a bad patch which was a big set-back, but it's opened another door as I'm currently awaiting a psychiatric appointment to determine the possibility of being Bipolar,” he reveals. “I spoke with my GP about it so it will be very helpful to know if this has been underlying through these years - if not, I'll keep doing my best to look after myself regardless.

“I would encourage everyone to look after their mental health and also to take part in the Aware Christmas 5k as it’s a great opportunity for a group of friends or family to kick off the festive period, to get moving and to get talking about mental health.

“It's a positive hour in the day, in aid of a wonderful organisation and important cause. And, if running isn't your thing, you can walk - just think of it as a mental health practice as well as a bit of exercise.”

Register at www.awarechristmas5K.com (€25 per person)

Online Editors